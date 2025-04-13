ADVERTISEMENT

World

Police step in to avoid clashes between rival fans ahead of Rome derby

By The Associated Press

Published

Lazio fans riot with police ahead of the Italian Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Roma at Rome's Olympic stadium, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.