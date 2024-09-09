Liberals still support policies promised in deal with NDP, health minister says

The Liberal government will still work on policies it promised to pursue under its now-defunct deal with the NDP, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday.

A week ago, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh ended the pact between the New Democrats and the minority Liberals, before some of the measures they agreed to work on had come to fruition.

Those include a yet-to-be-tabled safe long-term care act and the implementation of a pharmacare bill that is still being studied in the Senate.

If the legislation passes, the government aims to negotiate deals with the provinces for the provision of free diabetes medication and birth control to anyone with a health card. Singh takes credit for forcing the Liberals into it.

"These are things that we deeply cared about, where we found intersection with what the NDP was caring about," Holland said at a news conference in Toronto.

Health Minister Mark Holland says some 600,000 Canadians have taken advantage of the government's dental-care program. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

He was at the University of Toronto's dental faculty, in its largest clinic, to share an update on a signature NDP-Liberal policy, the national dental-care program.

Holland said nearly 650,000 people have taken advantage of the dental-care program so far and four-fifths of dental-care providers are participating. The update comes a month after the minister touted a 75 per cent participation rate.