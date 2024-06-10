Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations
Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs.
He says government MPs will support a Bloc Québécois motion to that effect, which is being debated in the House of Commons today.
The motion says the inquiry must dig into findings by a national security committee that some MPs "wittingly" participated in foreign meddling.
LeBlanc previously said the government wouldn't release their names, saying intelligence reports can contain unverified information and it's up to the RCMP to lay charges where appropriate.
The Conservatives and NDP have both penned letters to LeBlanc saying the inquiry led by Quebec judge Marie-Josée Hogue must be asked to report on the allegations.
During question period today, LeBlanc said senior officials have already begun discussions with the Hogue Commission about expanding its work.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations
Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the Liberals will support a Bloc Quebecois motion urging the foreign interference inquiry to look into allegations that some MPs 'wittingly' participated in meddling.
Military plane carrying Malawi's vice-president is missing and a search is underway
A military plane carrying Malawi's vice-president and nine others went missing Monday and a search is underway, the president's office said.
Freeland presents capital gains proposal to Parliament, setting up key vote
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
Video shows moment float plane collided with boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
Frost warnings, possible thunderstorms: Canada's weather forecast this week
The second full week of June is off to a chilly start with wet, cloudy conditions forecast for most of Canada.
Billie Eilish opens up about the shock of being ghosted, and losing and making friends
Pop megastar Billie Eilish has revealed how she was ghosted by an old friend, and opened up about the loneliness of fame.
Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 vehicles, including 17K in Canada, due to software malfunction
Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
Anger, grief, joy: How one woman turned a family lie into a life full of love
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
Church fire in Toronto that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time: police
The four-alarm fire ripped through the national historic site on Sunday morning, destroying unique Group of Seven murals inside.
Canada
-
Here's what you can and cannot do amid Calgary's water crisis
As Calgary continues to deal with a water crisis amid a critical water main break, many people may be confused about what they can and cannot do, and how they can help conserve water.
-
Video shows moment float plane collided with boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
-
Church fire in Toronto that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time: police
The four-alarm fire ripped through the national historic site on Sunday morning, destroying unique Group of Seven murals inside.
-
Wildfire that forced thousands from Fort Nelson, B.C., now listed as under control
The wildfire that forced 4,700 people to leave their homes in Fort Nelson, B.C., is now listed as under control.
-
Frost warnings, possible thunderstorms: Canada's weather forecast this week
The second full week of June is off to a chilly start with wet, cloudy conditions forecast for most of Canada.
-
Two First Nations bring court application to review $510M lawyer bill for treaty work
Two First Nations have launched a court application against lawyers who helped bring forward a $10-billion settlement with Canada and Ontario, saying the $510 million they're set to be paid is too much.
World
-
Michael Mosley likely died soon after becoming unwell, Greek police say
British TV personality and health guru Michael Mosley may have died shortly after becoming unwell while walking alone on the Greek island of Symi, local police told CNN on Monday.
-
What does Israel's rescue of 4 captives, and the killing of 274 Palestinians, mean for truce talks?
Israel's dramatic weekend rescue of four hostages from the Gaza Strip, in an operation that local health officials say killed 274 Palestinians, came at a sensitive time in the 8-month-old war, as Israel and Hamas weigh a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire and the release of the remaining captives.
-
About 90 countries to take part in the Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit. Russia won't attend
Nearly 90 countries and organizations, half from Europe, have confirmed attending the Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit over the weekend, Switzerland's president said Monday. However, Russia won't be there
-
France faces 'consequential' election as far-right rout prompts Macron gamble
The snap election called by President Emmanuel Macron after Sunday's bruising loss to the far-right in European Parliament elections will be France's most fateful legislative vote in decades, its finance minister said on Monday.
-
The Rev. James Lawson Jr. has died at 95, civil rights leader's family says
The Rev. James Lawson Jr., who the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., called 'the leading theorist and strategist of nonviolence in the world,' died Monday. He was 95.
-
The UN says more than 10 million people in Sudan have now fled their homes as war continues
The number of internally displaced people in Sudan has reached more than 10 million, the UN migration agency told The Associated Press on Monday.
Politics
-
Freeland presents capital gains proposal to Parliament, setting up key vote
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
-
EU election: Despite uncertainty, major division on trade unlikely, experts say
Experts say Canada's trade relationship with the European Union isn't necessarily in jeopardy, but there could be some knock-on effects after far-right parties made major election gains over the weekend.
-
They're not all on the same political team, but Oilers fever has brought MPs together
Support for the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final has swept the country, and that includes Ottawa. Some MPs are setting their political differences aside Monday evening to gather in Speaker Greg Fergus's office, watch the game and eat popcorn -- reviving a long tradition on Parliament Hill.
Health
-
Brain, heart conditions could be treated as a one functioning unit, uOttawa says
A group of researchers from more than 45 academic institutions across Canada, including the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) came together to detect, treat and prevent brain and heart conditions.
-
'A study to give us hope': Lifestyle changes improve Alzheimer's symptoms for some
Researchers are trying to determine if lifestyle interventions show cognitive improvement in people with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.
-
Optimism is just what the doctor ordered. But what if I’m already too negative?
Optimism in itself is hardly a cure-all, but numerous studies over the decades have demonstrated a link between a positive outlook and good health outcomes.
Sci-Tech
-
American billionaire believes he can visit the Titanic safely 1 year after submersible deaths
A billionaire American adventurer is planning to visit the Titanic wreckage in a submarine. Connor and his group are pledging that their vessel — they plan to use a Triton submarine — will be certified by a third-party group.
-
Apple expected to enter AI race with ambitions to overtake the early leaders
Apple's annual World Wide Developers Conference on Monday is expected to herald the company's move into generative artificial intelligence, marking its late arrival to a technological frontier that's expected to be as revolutionary as the invention of the iPhone.
-
Meet the joro, a flying spider scientists say could someday spread to Canada
Recent research suggests that an invasive species of large, colourful spiders that take to the air as babies could spread to Canada.
Entertainment
-
Billie Eilish opens up about the shock of being ghosted, and losing and making friends
Pop megastar Billie Eilish has revealed how she was ghosted by an old friend, and opened up about the loneliness of fame.
-
Watching British movies and TV shows with the subtitles on? It's not just you
If you paused a few times to catch lines in Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer,” “Peaky Blinders” or “Bodkin,” or Paramount+’s “Sexy Beast,” rest assured, you are not alone.
-
Simon Cowell credits his son for saving him from a ‘downward spiral’
For Simon Cowell, becoming a dad has both changed and saved him.
Business
-
Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 vehicles, including 17K in Canada, due to software malfunction
Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
-
Lack of fleece inventory contributes to Roots reporting $8.9M Q1 loss, sales drop
Roots Corp. says it lost $8.9 million in its latest quarter as it missed out on some sales because it didn't have enough of its fleece products to keep up with demand and is still seeing shoppers grapple with economic headwinds.
-
opinion
opinion You need an estate plan, but do you need a lawyer to do it properly?
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
Lifestyle
-
Anger, grief, joy: How one woman turned a family lie into a life full of love
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
-
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
-
17 years later, I still remember this act of kindness from another driver
I want to tell you about a time another driver saved me from danger. Though it happened in less than a minute, without a spoken word, it remains in my memory 17 years later.
Sports
-
Dan Hurley turns down US$70M offer to coach Lakers, will stay at UConn
Dan Hurley is staying at Connecticut and has decided to turn down an offer to take over the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported on Monday
-
They're not all on the same political team, but Oilers fever has brought MPs together
Support for the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final has swept the country, and that includes Ottawa. Some MPs are setting their political differences aside Monday evening to gather in Speaker Greg Fergus's office, watch the game and eat popcorn -- reviving a long tradition on Parliament Hill.
-
IOC boss Thomas Bach says snap elections in France won't impact the Paris Olympics
The snap national election called by French President Emmanuel Macron will not impact the Paris Olympics, IOC president Thomas Bach said on Monday.
Autos
-
Ontario man shocked after wheel comes loose and causes nearly $7,000 in damage
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
-
Bob Kelley, long-time publisher of used car guide Kelley Blue Book, dies at 96
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
-
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Local Spotlight
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
Great-grandma celebrates 108th birthday in Vancouver
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
'It's a unique addition': Winnipeg man adds original Eaton's sign to growing collection
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
An 11-year-old Ottawa girl wants to change the rules around backyard chickens
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
Ont. powerlifter battles back after catching mild cold that turned into rare and deadly disease
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
'The fresh air': Supercentenarian shares secret on 107th birthday
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
'What a deal': Zamboni among items available at municipal surplus sale in New Brunswick
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
Free money? Mysterious person leaving $50 bills around Metro Vancouver
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
Regina Rifles statue officially unveiled in France
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire that forced thousands from Fort Nelson, B.C., now listed as under control
The wildfire that forced 4,700 people to leave their homes in Fort Nelson, B.C., is now listed as under control.
-
A third of B.C. residents are considering leaving the province: poll
One-in-three British Columbians are seriously considering leaving the province for more affordable housing, according to a new survey.
-
Unknown man attempted to sexually assault woman on Kelowna trail: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna are investigating the attempted sexual assault of a woman on a walking trail over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Church fire in Toronto that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time: police
The four-alarm fire ripped through the national historic site on Sunday morning, destroying unique Group of Seven murals inside.
-
Mississauga father pursued son's killer despite being shot in the chest himself: testimony
The father of a young man shot dead in their family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 described on the stand how he pursued the shooter even though he had also just been shot in the chest.
-
Man who lit woman on fire aboard Toronto bus not criminally responsible for her death: lawyers
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a bus two years ago admitted to causing her death at the outset of his trial in Toronto, but argued he shouldn’t be found criminally responsible due to a Schizophrenia diagnosis.
Calgary
-
Here's what you can and cannot do amid Calgary's water crisis
As Calgary continues to deal with a water crisis amid a critical water main break, many people may be confused about what they can and cannot do, and how they can help conserve water.
-
'A courageous stand': Calgary Cargill workers reach unanimous decision to strike
The union that represents workers at a Cargill plant in Calgary says it has "made history" with a vote that could see them walk off the job in the coming weeks.
-
Well-known white grizzly bear dies after collision on Trans-Canada
A well-known white grizzly bear often seen near the Trans-Canada Highway has died after being hit by a vehicle.
Ottawa
-
11-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Carp River in Ottawa's west end
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, 'possibly drowning,' at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
-
'He will never be the same boy': Mother shares story after son struck by impaired driver in Ottawa
A Gatineau mother is sharing her 8-year-old son’s story after he was struck by an impaired driver six months ago, and is still trying to rebuild his life.
-
'This is the dumbest idea': NCC faces criticism for closing Ottawa roads for active use program, documents show
The National Capital Commission says there was "high levels of satisfaction and public support" for its active transportation program last summer, but newly released documents show hundreds of negative complaints about the closure of Queen Elizabeth Driveway and the parkways and traffic congestion in Ottawa and Gatineau.
Montreal
-
Ottawa to give Quebec $750 million for surge in temporary immigrants
The federal government is offering Quebec $750 million to help pay for a surge in temporary immigrants to the province, federal officials say.
-
Man, 32, shot multiple times, hit by car, Quebec police say
A 32-year-old man survived multiple gunshots and getting hit by a car west of Montreal Monday morning, provincial police say.
-
Some areas of Old Montreal permanently going pedestrian-only, others just for the summer
The City of Montreal has unveiled its plans to pedestrianize some sections of Old Montreal.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after pair of pedestrians struck in central Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead after a crash in central Edmonton on Sunday night.
-
Cadence Weapon sends out casting call for video shoot for updated Connor McDavid track
Edmonton-born rapper Cadence Weapon returns to Edmonton to shoot a music video in support for the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup run.
-
McDonald's offers to change 1 Edmonton location to 'McDavid's' on 1 condition
McDonald's is lovin' the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup run as they created some incentive online for McDavid and the boys.
Atlantic
-
Cole Harbour man, 76, charged with murder: N.S. RCMP
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
-
N.B. RCMP officer charged with criminal offences
A New Brunswick RCMP officer is facing criminal offence charges.
-
Anger, grief, joy: How one woman turned a family lie into a life full of love
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
Winnipeg
-
Birchwood Terrace getting new alarm system to warn of potential building collapse
A new alarm system is being tested Tuesday which would be used to warn people in the surrounding area if a Portage Avenue building is at risk of collapsing.
-
10 animals left abandoned overnight outside Winnipeg Humane Society over the weekend
Capacity is continuing to be tight at the Winnipeg Humane Society after several animals were left outside overnight on the weekend.
-
RCMP, family concerned for missing woman
Mounties say a woman who told friends she hit a tree Thursday hasn’t been heard from since.
Regina
-
Regina tied a 116 year old temperature record on Sunday, according to ECCC
We might be well into June, but several Saskatchewan communities recorded sub-zero temperatures on Sunday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Gun seized, two arrested following Regina traffic stop for burnt out tail light
A simple traffic stop in Regina led to a number of arrests after multiple guns were discovered in a vehicle.
-
Sask. teachers return to 'work to rule' job action
Saskatchewan teachers are once again imposing "work to rule" job action across the province starting on Monday. That means teachers will arrive at schools 15 minutes before the start of the school day and leave no later than 15 minutes after the day.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made after shots fired in Kitchener
A Kitchener man has been arrested after people living at a Kitchener townhouse complex were jolted awake by the sound of gunshots.
-
Coyote decoys stolen from Waterloo Park won’t be replaced
Plastic coyotes, set up in April around Waterloo Park to scare off geese, have now been missing for more than a month.
-
Waterloo hosting Stanley Cup viewing party for Game 2
Tonight is Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals and the City of Waterloo is throwing a viewing party.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man, 42, shot near St. Paul's Hospital
A 42-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting near St. Paul’s Hospital early Monday morning.
-
Two arrested after assaulting pair of Saskatoon police officers
Two 26-year-olds, a man and woman, were arrested after a scuffle with bike police along the river on Saturday.
-
Senior escapes knifepoint abduction in Saskatoon campsite robbery
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
Northern Ontario
-
Man injured in ATV crash on Manitoulin Island involving car
A 50-year-old male driving a four-wheeler on Manitoulin Island was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a car Friday afternoon, police say.
-
Body of missing man found after canoes capsize in northwestern Ontario
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after two canoes capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, provincial police say.
-
Video shows moment float plane collided with boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
London
-
Police seek suspect in London, Ont. arson investigation, possibly motivated by hate
The London Police Service is on the lookout for an arson suspect following a fire in the Wateroak Drive area.
-
Additional capacity at EMDC seen as step toward preventing violence, deaths
Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner has announced 630 new beds at correctional facilities across the province, including the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre.
-
6 people hurt, one seriously, in crash west of St. Thomas
One person suffered life-threatening injuries and five others were also hurt following a crash Sunday afternoon near St. Thomas.
Barrie
-
Woman charged after being struck by Barrie police cruiser while crossing street
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
-
Former teacher avoids jail time for historical sexual assaults involving young students
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
-
OPP seek public's help with Alliston homicide investigation
Provincial police hope the public can help identify a vehicle in connection with a homicide investigation in New Tecumseth.
Windsor
-
'It destroys my heart': Windsor Harbourmaster wants dangerous stretch of Sandpoint Beach closed off completely
Peter Berry, while commending the city for installing a larger fence, asked councillors to close the western portion of the beach indefinitely.
-
Council delays decision on cashless parking meters
Windsor city council wants to collect public input on cashless meters before going fully electronic.
-
Free public skating popular but expensive: City report
The City of Windsor lost more than $30,000 by offering free skating at four arenas.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire that forced thousands from Fort Nelson, B.C., now listed as under control
The wildfire that forced 4,700 people to leave their homes in Fort Nelson, B.C., is now listed as under control.
-
Here's how criminals may recruit money mules to transfer their investments: RCMP
Ten suspected money mules who investigators believe transferred funds on behalf of criminals were hand-delivered warnings last month as officials aim to crack down on investment fraud.
-
'Seeing the plane sink right before our eyes' SeaBus crew recounts moment float plane crashed
Visibility was excellent on a clear sunny Saturday in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, when a SeaBus captain spotted a float plane lying awkwardly in the water.
Kelowna
-
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
-
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
Lethbridge
-
Assault charges laid in Lethbridge stabbing that sent man to hospital
Lethbridge police have laid charges in connection with a stabbing that sent a man to hospital over the weekend.
-
Shannon Phillips to step down as Lethbridge-West MLA, officials say
Shannon Phillips, the MLA for Lethbridge-West, is stepping down on Monday, officials confirmed to CTV News.
-
Lethbridge police expand online options for reporting less serious crimes
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Man injured in ATV crash on Manitoulin Island involving car
A 50-year-old male driving a four-wheeler on Manitoulin Island was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a car Friday afternoon, police say.
-
Body of missing man found after canoes capsize in northwestern Ontario
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after two canoes capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, provincial police say.
-
Sault suspect charged after police find drugs, ammunition and cash
A 29-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after police with a search warrant raided an Alexandra Street residence.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.