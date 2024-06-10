Politics

    • Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs.

    He says government MPs will support a Bloc Québécois motion to that effect, which is being debated in the House of Commons today.

    The motion says the inquiry must dig into findings by a national security committee that some MPs "wittingly" participated in foreign meddling.

    LeBlanc previously said the government wouldn't release their names, saying intelligence reports can contain unverified information and it's up to the RCMP to lay charges where appropriate. 

    The Conservatives and NDP have both penned letters to LeBlanc saying the inquiry led by Quebec judge Marie-Josée Hogue must be asked to report on the allegations. 

    During question period today, LeBlanc said senior officials have already begun discussions with the Hogue Commission about expanding its work. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News