Israel envoy seeks hostages 'at any cost,' says Canada has strained ties during war
Israel's ambassador to Canada says the war that started a year ago has profoundly changed Israelis' views on peace in the Middle East -- and strained his country's long-standing strong relationship with Canada.
In a recent interview with The Canadian Press a year after the Hamas attack on Israel, Iddo Moed said the war has united Israelis across the political spectrum in solidarity, but has caused confusion about Canada's stance on the conflict.
"We want our hostages back at any cost," Moed said.
"We are in a historical point in time, where principled decisions have to be made, where our moral compass should point us to the same direction."
Last October, militants from Hamas and its affiliates in the Gaza Strip stormed the border with Israel, killing 1,200 civilians and soldiers while abducting another 250 people, in what was the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.
The following month, Israel's foreign ministry screened videos to foreign journalists of grenades tossed into a bomb shelter where a family hid, point-blank executions and severely burned bodies with their hands tied.
The footage included militants grinning and chanting as they drove terrified Israelis into Gaza.
These ghastly images were shared widely through WhatsApp, and have filled Israelis with grief and rage.
"We are traumatized by Oct. 7. We are still coming to terms with what took place there -- with the expression of violent and barbaric hatred," Moed said.
Israel mounted a ground campaign in Gaza with the goal of defeating Hamas, though it has never specified its metric for victory.
The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza says the war has killed more than 43,000 people in the territory, including combatants. United Nations officials say nowhere is safe as the Israeli military continually demands Palestinians evacuate to areas they often end up bombing.
The war has produced a daily onslaught of gruesome images from Gaza of bombed-out refugee camps, ashen children missing limbs and hospital patients set ablaze.
Ottawa has voiced concerns that Israel could be exceeding its right to self-defence and could be violating international humanitarian law -- a claim Israel rejects.
Moed said Israeli society has broadly coalesced around the need to defeat Hamas, though polling shows a deep split in Israel as to whether the war is worth continuing.
The ambassador noted that his country is facing off with not just Hamas, but Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthis in Yemen and Iran's military. "Israel is going through its toughest period since its creation," he said.
Israeli communities near Gaza and Lebanon remain vacated, with families living in hotels that used to be replete with tourists. Israel's central bank keeps trimming its economic growth forecast.
In Canada, humanitarian concerns about the war in Gaza led Parliament in March to vote to halt the approval of new military export permits to Israel, and Ottawa to review prior permits. Canada does not have a military embargo against Israel, but it has barred the use of Canadian arms in Gaza.
The same concerns have led Canada to abstain from voting on United Nations resolutions calling out Israel, after decades of voting down motions that Canada said were not balanced.
"This departure from a very principled position is very, very disappointing for us," said Moed, arguing these resolutions don't seek peace but instead aim "to weaken Israel diplomatically, politically, as much as possible."
He took a similar view of Canada restoring funding to a UN agency for Palestinians, which the Canadian government says is indispensable for delivering life-saving aid in Gaza.
Israel claims that hundreds of Palestinian militants work for UNRWA, without providing evidence, and that more than a dozen employees took part in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack in Israel. UNRWA investigated 19 employees accused of taking part in the attack, and fired an unspecified number of them. The agency has 30,000 employees.
Moed did praise Canada for listing a branch of Iran's military, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as a terrorist organization in June after years of Conservative pressure.
He wants Ottawa "to lead other countries in the same path as Canada," such as by sharing the information that led to the designation.
Overall, Moed suggested Canada's stances on the Middle East would be more clear to Israelis if Ottawa offered "solutions for actual problems," suggesting as an example deradicalization and demilitarization programs in Gaza when the war ends.
Canada has repeatedly said that long-term peace will only be possible if there is a Palestinian state -- and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has undermined efforts at advancing Palestinian statehood.
Ireland, Spain and Norway expressed similar concerns in May when they formally recognized the State of Palestine. Most of South America, Africa and Asia have already done so, though few of Canada's allies have.
In July, Israel's parliament overwhelmingly rejected the idea of a two-state solution in a 68-9 vote.
Moed said advancing Palestinian statehood would only reward Hamas for its attack at a time when Israel is facing threats on multiple fronts. He said Israelis feel most Palestinians don't respect the existence of the State of Israel, making it impossible to live in peace.
He claimed there is strong support among the Palestinian population for Hamas. "We don't see leadership emerging on the Palestinian side that is able and capable of changing the mindset of the majority of Palestinians," he said.
Israel has denounced Palestinian leaders for not condemning the Hamas attack last fall.
The Palestinian ambassador to Canada, Mona Abuamara, said peace can only be realized if people understand that Israel's decades of occupation of Palestinian territories -- along with the air, sea and ground blockade of Gaza -- drove the accumulation of grievances leading up to the Hamas attack.
She argued that closing pathways to negotiations and failing to use non-violent tools like boycotts and sanctions leaves Palestinians resorting to what Western countries classify as terrorism, and other states deem to be armed resistance against violent occupation.
"It didn't start on Oct. 7," Abuamara said in an August interview with The Canadian Press.
"We need to have people understand that every life is worthy. We want everyone to be safe, we want everyone to be secure. But Israeli lives cannot be more important than Palestinian lives."
Ottawa has stuck a similar tone in condemning far-right Israeli cabinet ministers who have voiced support for mobs seeking to free soldiers accused of perpetuating the filmed gang rape of a Palestinian prisoner.
Last month, an Israeli airstrike killed a Canadian couple in Lebanon who were trying to flee to safety. A Canadian was among a group of aid workers killed in Israel's triple strike last April on a World Central Kitchen convoy that had been operating with Israeli approval.
Moed says the Israeli military is doing its best limit civilian casualties while routing "the sources of evil in the Middle East" that it believes are often deeply embedded in civilian areas.
"We are in an existential battle," he said.
"We want to be able to look back 10 years from now in Israel, and say we did it according to the best moral values that we want to live by."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 31, 2024.
-- With files from The Associated Press
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA extends exemption for 'bare trust' reporting for 2024
Bare trusts will not require the submission of a T3 Return or Schedule 15 for the 2024 tax year as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) extended its reporting exemption it introduced in 2023.
The loonie is trading at lows not seen in years. Here's what it means for Canadians
The Canadian dollar is trading against the U.S. dollar at levels not seen since 2020 as the combined pressures of economic outlooks, elections, and energy prices weigh. Here's what you need to know.
Tobacco company opposes proposed $32.5B settlement with provinces, smokers: court doc
One of three major tobacco companies involved in years of negotiations with creditors says it opposes the proposed multi-billion-dollar settlement announced in the case earlier this month.
Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6
Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6
Here are some scary stories from around the world you probably haven't heard
With Halloween nigh people gravitate toward fear even in a complex and sometimes scary world. Here are some favorites — lore and fiction, with maybe some truth sprinkled throughout — that The Associated Press gathered from its journalists around the planet:
Where to follow the U.S. election results on CTVNews.ca
On U.S. election day, CTVNews.ca will feature live results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.
Federal government to stop paying B.C. woman for job she doesn't have
There appears to be an end in sight for the strange predicament of a B.C. woman who was being paid by the federal government for a job she was hired for but never actually did.
Mother intentionally jumps over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old: police
A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police, who said Wednesday that search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.
Canada's Halloween forecast: Record-setting sweet weather for some, frighteningly frigid conditions for others
Trick-or-treaters will flock to streets across the country Thursday night with the Canadian staple, the parka, covering costumes for some, while others will be treated to mild conditions.
Canada
-
Seller ordered to return buyer's $1.5M deposit for 2 Vancouver teardowns at centre of fraud litigation
The owner of a pair of teardown homes in Vancouver's rapidly redeveloping Oakridge neighbourhood has been ordered to refund a would-be buyer's deposit of $1.5 million.
-
'I was trembling:' Brampton, Ont., man says police wrongfully Tasered him in his bedroom
Junior Henry says he was shot by a Taser in his bedroom all because police got the wrong home in Brampton, Ont.
-
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Mother of teen victim in mass killing suing Manitoba's child welfare agency
The mother of a 17-year-old victim in a mass slaying in Manitoba is suing a child welfare agency for allegedly failing to protect the girl.
-
CRA extends exemption for 'bare trust' reporting for 2024
Bare trusts will not require the submission of a T3 Return or Schedule 15 for the 2024 tax year as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) extended its reporting exemption it introduced in 2023.
-
Federal government to stop paying B.C. woman for job she doesn't have
There appears to be an end in sight for the strange predicament of a B.C. woman who was being paid by the federal government for a job she was hired for but never actually did.
World
-
Donald Trump boards a garbage truck to draw attention to Biden remark
Donald Trump walked down the steps of the Boeing 757 that bears his name, walked across a rain-soaked tarmac and, after twice missing the handle, climbed into the passenger seat of a white garbage truck that also carried his name.
-
Super typhoon Kong-rey edges towards Taiwan, could sweep ‘almost the whole’ island
Authorities in Taiwan are warning residents to brace for the impacts super typhoon Kong-rey, which has rapidly intensified to super-typhoon strength.
-
North Korea test-launches a suspected long-range missile designed to strike U.S., South Korea says
North Korea test-launched a suspected long-range missile designed to strike the continental U.S. on Thursday, South Korea’s military said, as the United States warned that North Korean troops in Russian uniforms are heading toward Ukraine in a likely move to augment Russian forces and join the war.
-
Argentina's president fires his foreign minister after vote in favor of ending U.S. embargo on Cuba
Argentina’s President Javier Milei on Wednesday dismissed his foreign affairs minister hours after the country voted in favour of lifting the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba at the U.N. General Assembly.
-
Donald Trump weaponizes non-endorsements from The Washington Post and Los Angeles Times
The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and USA Today may have declined to endorse a candidate in this year’s presidential election. But former President Donald Trump doesn’t see it that way.
-
Onions are likely source of E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s, federal agencies say; 15 additional cases reported
Fresh slivered onions served on McDonald’s Quarter Pounders were the likely source of an E. coli outbreak that has led to one death and illnesses in more than a dozen states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and US Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday.
Politics
-
Foreign affairs minister seeks support for plan to return deported Ukrainian children
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is looking for support for a plan to bring back Ukrainian children who were deported to Russia since the war began.
-
Liberals launching new ads to contrast Trudeau and Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.
-
'Not going to play their games,' Singh won't help Tories, Bloc topple the Liberals
Jagmeet Singh says the NDP will not support the Bloc Québécois and Conservative leaders to help them bring down the Liberal government.
Health
-
First in Canada: Researchers in London, Ont. treat cancer patient with innovative therapy
A team at London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute (LHSCRI) is the first in Canada to treat a neuroendocrine tumours cancer patient using an innovative treatment.
-
H5N1 bird flu identified in pig for first time in United States
H5N1 bird flu has been identified in a pig in the United States for the first time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.
-
Tobacco company opposes proposed $32.5B settlement with provinces, smokers: court doc
One of three major tobacco companies involved in years of negotiations with creditors says it opposes the proposed multi-billion-dollar settlement announced in the case earlier this month.
Sci-Tech
-
This ancient tadpole fossil is the oldest ever discovered
Scientists in Argentina have discovered the oldest-known fossil of a giant tadpole that wriggled around over 160 million years ago.
-
'Mysterious' four-legged creature spotted at night in Bristol Zoo
In a surprising discovery, Bristol Zoo's conservation team captured night vision footage of a 'mysterious' creature on zoo grounds.
-
Cambodian archeologists discover a dozen centuries-old sandstone statues at Angkor UNESCO site
Archeologists in Cambodia have unearthed a dozen centuries-old sandstone statues in a "remarkable discovery" at the Angkor World Heritage Site near the city of Siem Reap, authorities said Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
'Emily in Paris' star Lucas Bravo mulling exit from show because he’s 'frustrated' with his character’s direction
Actor Lucas Bravo has some notes about his “Emily in Paris” character.
-
Olivia Rodrigo revisits 'terrifying' moment she fell through hole in stage while performing
Olivia Rodrigo has had a big world tour that she said has been fun - despite an accident that made headlines.
-
Big names announced as headliners for Boots and Hearts 2025
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
Business
-
Bigger portions return to Chipotle after skimping complaints
Chipotle customers have complained that portion sizes are all over the map. The company finally has a solution – 'consistent and generous portions.'
-
Canada Post presents latest contract offer to Canadian Union of Postal Workers
Canada Post has presented its latest contract offer to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in a bid to reach a new deal without a labour disruption.
-
More than a quarter of Canadians will spend at least $100 on Halloween: poll
A new poll suggests more than a quarter of Canadians will spend $100 or more on Halloween, with roughly 70 per cent of respondents saying they'll fork over as much money as they did last year on candy and costumes.
Lifestyle
-
Alpacas ride the GO Train to Union Station as The Royal readies to roll into town for another year
Two cute, fluffy alpacas brought a smile to commuters’ faces Wednesday morning as they rode the GO Train from Scarborough to Union Station in advance of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, which kicks off this weekend.
-
Starbucks is making a popular add-on free of charge
Starting next week, Starbucks customers will no longer pay more for this add-on for their orders.
-
Pennsylvania woman is now believed to be the oldest living person in North America
A 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman is now believed to be the oldest living person in North America.
Sports
-
Canada's Yeji Kwon nears LPGA Tour dream in her first six months as a pro golfer
Yeji Kwon's life is unusual, but she wouldn't trade it for anything.
-
Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6
Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6
-
Maple Leafs deal Timothy Liljegren to Sharks for Matt Benning, draft picks
The Toronto Maple Leafs have dealt defenceman Timothy Liljegren to the San Jose Sharks for defenceman Matt Benning, a third-round draft pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026.
Autos
-
Volkswagen's employee council says the automaker plans to close at least 3 German plants
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
-
Teen charged for driving nearly 200 km/h in Ottawa
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
-
Here's what buyers should know before making a used car purchase in Canada
Based on initial appearances, there are signs indicating the automobile industry is in healthy shape – for now.
Local Spotlight
'You never know what you're going to find': Halifax junk remover shares some of his company's strangest discoveries
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
'Smiles per gallon': B.C. man creates Canadian-themed art car with stuffed moose on roof
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
Guelph, Ont. charitable bike repairs halted due to bylaw complaint
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
More than 20,000 goldfish removed from Edmonton stormwater pond
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks take to the water across New Brunswick
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
Cosplay Queen: New Brunswick artist's handmade costumes attract thousands of followers online, celebrity commissions
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as requests from celebrities for their own pieces.
Meet the rescued duck at a Manitoba farm who has waddled her way into the internet's heart
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Runners try to 'Beat Beethoven' classics during unique Halifax race
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Vancouver
-
American interest in Canadian real estate peaks ahead of U.S. election: report
With Americans set to elect a new president Tuesday, new data shows there's a spike in interest in Canadian real estate.
-
Stroke survivors, other patients benefit from new high-tech rehab in Fraser Health
Rehab after suffering a stroke or experiencing another debilitating condition can be gruelling, but Fraser Health has two new robotic tools it hopes can improve patient outcomes.
-
Seller ordered to return buyer's $1.5M deposit for 2 Vancouver teardowns at centre of fraud litigation
The owner of a pair of teardown homes in Vancouver's rapidly redeveloping Oakridge neighbourhood has been ordered to refund a would-be buyer's deposit of $1.5 million.
Toronto
-
'I was trembling:' Brampton, Ont., man says police wrongfully Tasered him in his bedroom
Junior Henry says he was shot by a Taser in his bedroom all because police got the wrong home in Brampton, Ont.
-
Northbound subway service suspended on stretch of Line 1 due to fire
There is currently no northbound subway service between college and Finch stations due to a fire, the TTC says.
-
Male suspect dead following interaction with officers in Aurora: YRP
Police say a suspect in a break-and-enter in Aurora is dead following an interaction with officers Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
'To protect our children': Alberta unveils new bill aimed at child-care sector
The Alberta government is looking to increase oversight of the child-care sector.
-
RCMP warn against harassment following racial tirade toward Uber driver caught on camera
A Calgary Uber driver is alerting others about a racially motivated incident that occurred in his vehicle last month, following a pick-up of a passenger. It was all caught on camera.
-
Calgary Council puts Calgary Supervised Consumption Site decision back on province
A decision about whether to close the Supervised Consumption Site (SCS) in Calgary's Beltline is back in the hands of the Alberta government.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Booze now for sale in Costco, more grocery stores in Ottawa
As of Oct. 31, all eligible grocery and big-box stores are able to buy beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages, including large pack sizes. The Ontario government says an additional 400 grocery stores will be selling alcohol across the province.
-
Record warm Halloween in Ottawa, with a risk of rain for trick-or-treating
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 23 C today, which would break the record for the warmest Oct. 31 in Ottawa's history. The record for warmest Oct. 31 in Ottawa is 21.3 C set back in 2003.
-
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Montreal
-
Survey confirms Montreal residents still feel unsafe going to the Village
A new survey shows most people don't feel safe in Montreal's Village and believe the situation in one of the city's most vibrant neighbourhoods has only gotten worse in recent years.
-
Don’t throw your jack-o'-lantern in the trash, bring it to the pumpkin parade
Don’t know what to do with the pumpkin you spent hours painstakingly carving into a goofy face or terrifying monster after Halloween? The Outremont pumpkin parade is there to give them a second life on Nov. 1.
-
Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin to head Quebec's national history museum
Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin is about to take on a new professional challenge.
Edmonton
-
'To protect our children': Alberta unveils new bill aimed at child-care sector
The Alberta government is looking to increase oversight of the child-care sector.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE More than a dozen workers exposed to asbestos in Edmonton public schools last year
Hundreds of pages of documents detailing potential asbestos exposures at Edmonton’s largest school division reveal human error led to more than a dozen worker exposures last year.
-
Edmonton transit needs more hours, new routes and renovated buses: report
As Edmonton's population booms, so has demand on the city's transit system.
Atlantic
-
Homeless man in tent deserved same welfare rate as housed people, N.S. lawyer argues
The lawyer for a homeless man who died at a Halifax encampment is arguing in court today that his client's welfare payments should have been as high as those received by people with permanent housing.
-
Cyclist hospitalized after vehicle collision in Halifax
A cyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Halifax on Wednesday.
-
Sarah McLachlan anniversary tour postponed
Famed Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan is postponing her 30th Anniversary tour of “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” due to health concerns.
Winnipeg
-
'It’s getting out of control': Back lane pain in Winnipeg’s northeast
When the main roads are backed up, some drivers turn to back lanes to bypass traffic. However, residents who live in the city’s East Kildonan neighbourhood say they’re fed up with the makeshift detours down their alleyway.
-
Mother of teen victim in mass killing suing Manitoba's child welfare agency
The mother of a 17-year-old victim in a mass slaying in Manitoba is suing a child welfare agency for allegedly failing to protect the girl.
-
Two men vying for the helm of the Manitoba Tories make their pitch to party members
Obby Khan and Wally Daudrich, the two candidates for the leadership of Manitoba's Opposition Progressive Conservatives, made their respective pitches to members Wednesday night at a forum hosted by the party.
Regina
-
Here are the candidates for Ward 1 in Regina
Here's a look at the candidates for Ward 1 ahead Regina's civic election on November 13.
-
Sask. Party avoids NDP sweep in Saskatoon with Ken Cheveldayoff win
The Saskatchewan Party has avoided being swept off the map by the NDP in Saskatoon with CTV News confirming that Ken Cheveldayoff has been re-elected in Saskatoon Willowgrove.
-
Meet a Saskatchewan ghost hunter
Halloween is a time for many to share ghost stories and explore haunted houses, but for one Saskatchewan man, it's spooky season all year round.
Kitchener
-
Wheel detached from van causes fatal 401 crash near Cambridge: OPP
One person has died after police say a wheel detached from a vehicle, causing a crash in the eastbound lanes of the 401 near Cambridge.
-
Woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding doulas pleads guilty to more charges
Kaitlyn Braun, the woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding numerous doulas last year, has pleaded guilty to four additional charges.
-
‘It's as if the bankruptcy never happened’: K-W Symphony says its ready to make a comeback
The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony’s board of directors says the association has bounced back from bankruptcy.
Saskatoon
-
'The rules are clear': Sask. First Nations leaders say Cameron not eligible to run for FSIN Chief
Delegates from 74 Saskatchewan First Nations head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).
-
Meet a Saskatchewan ghost hunter
Halloween is a time for many to share ghost stories and explore haunted houses, but for one Saskatchewan man, it's spooky season all year round.
-
'I saw people outside by themselves': Saskatoon boy helps those in need
A 9-year-old Saskatoon boy is taking on a project to help the city’s homeless. It started out with a lot of work collecting recycled cans and bottles, it has turned into a labour of love.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay woman sentenced to 7.5 years in 2021 fatal stabbing
A North Bay woman was sentenced this week in connection with the fatal stabbing of Nicholas Nicholls in 2021.
-
Northern Ont. municipalities worry about skyrocketing policing costs
Towns and municipalities in northern Ontario are concerned about the increased costs of Ontario Provincial Police services.
-
Chelmsford residents celebrate $1M lottery win
Daniel and Rita Auger of Chelmsford in Greater Sudbury are celebrating after winning $1 million in the Sept. 17 Encore draw.
London
-
London police investigating LHSC's 'past financial practices'
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is being investigated by London Police Service, who LHSC confirmed on Wednesday are looking into ‘past financial practices.’
-
'He intentionally left my son to die': A mother confronts the man who killed her son in a hit-and-run collision
On Wednesday morning Nicholas Burtch, 36, entered a guilty plea at the Simcoe Courthouse to a charge related to failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing death. The 14-year-old boy, whose identity has been protected by the courts, was struck by a pick-up truck.
-
London man facing 53 charges in multiple theft investigation: LPS
A London man is facing a total of 53 charges in connection to a multiple theft investigation.
Barrie
-
Family of man killed in gas station shooting desperate for answers
The family of a gas station worker who was killed earlier this month in Amaranth is pleading for help in finding the person responsible for his murder.
-
Complainant alleges years of control, exploitation in human trafficking case involving married couple
A woman claiming Lauriston and Amber Maloney exploited her while she lived and worked for the Essa Township couple continued her testimony on Wednesday, telling the court she was controlled for years.
-
County Road 4 road closure saves county $1M
Culvert replacement is on schedule to begin November 4 and finish December 13.
Windsor
-
Windsor woman sharing her 3D printing passion to inspire others
If she can dream it, Dora Strelkova can likely make it a reality — as long as there’s a 3D printer nearby.
-
Judge to consider past criminal offences in Windsor terrorism trial
Local judge, Justice Maria Carroccia, has ruled previous conduct will be considered when it comes to her final judgement in a Windsor terrorism trial.
-
11 stolen vehicles recovered by OPP, 23-year-old charged
Essex County OPP arrested a Windsor man after recovering $300,000 in stolen property, including 11 vehicles.
Vancouver Island
-
Federal government to stop paying B.C. woman for job she doesn't have
There appears to be an end in sight for the strange predicament of a B.C. woman who was being paid by the federal government for a job she was hired for but never actually did.
-
3 dead after Vancouver Island house fire, including man who tried to save others
Three people were found dead after a fire tore through a rental home on Vancouver Island earlier this week. Investigators believe one of the victims initially escaped the blaze, but ran back inside to rescue others before he succumbed to smoke inhalation.
-
Film wars heat up as B.C., California pitch duelling tax credits
The bright lights of Hollywood have lost some of their lustre as the film industry struggles to find its footing in an era of streaming and following a period of extended labour strife. The slowdown also extends to Hollywood North.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Lethbridge
-
Blackfoot Confederacy and Parks Canada team up to share stories and culture with visitors
Parks Canada and the Blackfoot Confederacy have announced a new collaboration.
-
Lethbridge police officer charged in off-duty domestic incident
A Lethbridge police officer faces multiple charges in relation to an off-duty domestic incident.
-
Final Alberta crop report shows better than average yields for southern Alberta farmers
According to the last Alberta crop report of 2024, 99.9 percent of crops in the south region have been harvested.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Manitoulin OPP report increase in impaired driving charges
From Jan.1-Oct. 20, Ontario Provincial Police officers laid 95 impaired charges on Manitoulin Island, compared to 93 in all of 2023.
-
Police say impaired driver pulled into the wrong house near Thessalon, argued with homeowner
A Goulais River man has been charged with impaired driving and entering a premises without permission after he pulled into a driveway he thought was his and argued with the homeowner.
-
Weather alerts issued in the northeast for expected first accumulating snowfall, heavy rain and severe thunderstorm
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday in anticipation of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain the first accumulating snowfall of the season in the northeast with up to 10 cm expected.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
-
Human remains found in ocean near Placentia Bay ID'd as missing Coast Guard employee
The human remains recovered off Placentia Bay, N.L., earlier this month have been identified as the coast guard employee who went missing at sea in September.