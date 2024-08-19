In face of major rail strike deadline, minister says parties must 'do the hard work'
Labour Minister Steven Mackinnon is calling upon CN Rail, the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference to “do the hard work necessary” to prevent a potential railway stoppage on Thursday that could have an economic impact worth billions of dollars.
In a new statement on Monday, Mackinnon gave no indication the federal government would be willing to intervene in collective bargaining negotiations.
“These collective bargaining negotiations belong to CN Rail, CPKC and the TCRC workers alone – but their effects will be borne by all Canadians,” Mackinnon said.
Negotiations between CN, CPKC and the teamsters continued over the weekend with no signs of progress.
Late Sunday, the Teamsters released a press release saying workers will walk off the job as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Thursday unless the parties can reach an agreement. CN later issued its own notice that it intends to lock out workers unless an agreement or binding arbitration happens.
Labour agreements for both railway companies expired at the end of 2023.
The union claims CPKC wants to “gut the collective agreement of all safety-critical fatigue provisions.”
In response, CPKC says it will focus on a “status quo-style offer” that “does not in any way compromise safety.”
Meanwhile, teamsters says CN is demanding that work days be extended in western provinces, which they say will create “a fatigue-related safety risk.” They also say CN is attempting to impose a forced relocation policy.
In a statement last week, CN said it has put four offers on the table since the start of the year, claiming “none of CN’s offers compromised safety in any way.” Accoridng to CN, the union has rejected all offers and has not made any counter-proposals.
Last week, Mackinnon already rejected a request from CN to impose binding arbitration.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the federal government should not intervene through either binding arbitration or back-to-work legislation.
“We oppose those vehemently. The government should not be tipping the scales in favour of the big bosses,” Singh told reporters on Monday. “Signalling any sort of intervention favours the big bosses in this cases, the employers in this case. That’s wrong.”
