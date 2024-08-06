Do Canadians want a cabinet shuffle? Poll shows divided impact of reset on opinion of government
While speculation has been swirling all summer around whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to reset his front bench, new data show Canadians are divided nearly down the middle on whether cabinet shuffles affect how they feel about the government.
According to a recent poll from Nanos Research, Canadians are statistically just as likely to say cabinet shuffles make a difference in how they feel about the government as they are to say they don't.
A combined 49 per cent of respondents said they would categorize a cabinet shuffle as important or somewhat important, versus a combined 48 per cent who say they’re unimportant or somewhat unimportant.
After more than a year of languishing polling numbers, many experts and political strategists have wondered in recent weeks whether Trudeau is planning to shake up his inner circle again before the next general election, slated for October of next year.
The rumours also follow the Liberals' stunning byelection loss in Toronto—St. Paul's in June, plus reporting by The Globe and Mail, also in June, that the Prime Minister's Office was at odds with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Trudeau has also confirmed he’s spoken with former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney about joining the fold in some capacity.
Last year’s significant cabinet shuffle — which saw the majority of ministers take on new roles and seven rookies promoted to the front bench — was framed as renewing focus on housing and affordability.
While women and people in the Prairies are slightly more likely to say cabinet shuffles are either important or somewhat important, men and people in Atlantic Canada are slightly more likely to say they’re unimportant or somewhat unimportant, there is no significant variation in votes according to region, gender or age.
Methodology: Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,035 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between July 29 and Aug. 1, 2024, as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The margin of error for this survey is ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. This study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's Camryn Rogers wins Olympic gold in women's hammer throw
Camryn Rogers has again etched her name into the history books. The 25-year-old from Richmond, B.C., claimed gold on Tuesday to become the first Canadian to ever medal in the women's hammer throw at the Olympics.
Remains of missing woman found in Saskatoon landfill, police say suspect dead
Saskatoon police say they have found the remains of a missing woman in a city landfill and that a suspect in her death has since died.
'A colossal failure': Conservatives call for hearings into how terror suspects came to Canada
The federal Conservatives say Canadians deserve answers about the immigration and security screening processes undertaken for a father and son the RCMP recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
A former employee breaks her silence about Frank Stronach four decades after an alleged assault
Staring out from a sepia-tinged photo is a smiling young woman with her blond hair swept up into a ponytail as she puts hay in a net in a horse stall.
'Significant' instability, bank failures as Chilcotin River flows over B.C. landslide
British Columbia officials say there is a risk of more landslides and bank erosion as a large lake of water and debris flows past a landslide that blocked the Chilcotin River for days.
Toronto police investigating after video appears to show officer giving citizen the middle finger
Toronto police say an internal investigation is underway after a video circulating on social media appeared to show an officer giving a citizen the middle finger over an argument about alleged illegal parking last week.
U.K. government calls on Elon Musk to act responsibly amid provocative posts as unrest grips country
The British government has called on Elon Musk to act responsibly after the tech billionaire used his social media platform X to unleash a barrage of posts that officials say risk inflaming the violent unrest gripping the country.
opinion Harris versus Trump: A fight for America's future
Now that their VP running mates are picked and their nominations official, former U.S. president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris are now embodiments of contrasting visions seeking to shape the trajectory and pathway of the nation. Washington political commentator Eric Ham says they're not just fighting over control or for change, but over the destiny of the United States.
Calgary storm causes widespread damage to homes, cars and airport
Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses, cars and the Calgary International Airport.
Canada
-
A former employee breaks her silence about Frank Stronach four decades after an alleged assault
Staring out from a sepia-tinged photo is a smiling young woman with her blond hair swept up into a ponytail as she puts hay in a net in a horse stall.
-
Remains of missing woman found in Saskatoon landfill, police say suspect dead
Saskatoon police say they have found the remains of a missing woman in a city landfill and that a suspect in her death has since died.
-
'Significant' instability, bank failures as Chilcotin River flows over B.C. landslide
British Columbia officials say there is a risk of more landslides and bank erosion as a large lake of water and debris flows past a landslide that blocked the Chilcotin River for days.
-
Ottawa considers changes to reduce number of temporary foreign workers in Canada
The federal government is considering new regulations that could make fewer employers eligible to hire temporary foreign workers, Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault said Tuesday.
-
Calgary storm causes widespread damage to homes, cars and airport
Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses, cars and the Calgary International Airport.
-
Sask. gov't introducing province wide cellphone ban for all schools
The Saskatchewan government says it is introducing measures to ban cellphone use in schools during class time beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
World
-
Kamala Harris reveals pick for running mate ahead of U.S. election
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, turning to an affable longtime politician who Democrats hope can keep newfound party unity alive in a campaign barrelling toward Election Day.
-
Pakistani man with ties to Iran charged in plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil
A Pakistani man alleged to have ties to Iran has been charged in a plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil, the Justice Department said Tuesday in disclosing what officials say is the latest murder-for-hire plot to target American public figures.
-
Judge in Trump's hush money case delays date for ruling on presidential immunity
The judge in Donald Trump's hush money trial is pushing back a date for a key ruling on presidential immunity until two days before Trump's scheduled sentencing.
-
Hamas says it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader
The Palestinian militant group Hamas said Tuesday it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, its top official in Gaza who masterminded the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, as its new leader.
-
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will head Bangladesh's interim government, official says
Bangladesh’s Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will head the country’s interim government after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and fled the country amid a mass uprising against her rule led mostly by students.
-
Five things to know about VP pick Tim Walz
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has decided on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in her bid for the White House. Here are some things to know about the 60-year-old Democrat and military veteran.
Politics
-
Do Canadians want a cabinet shuffle? Poll shows divided impact of reset on opinion of government
While speculation has been swirling all summer around whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to reset his front bench, new data show Canadians are divided nearly down the middle on whether cabinet shuffles affect how they feel about the government.
-
Kamala Harris's running mate, Tim Walz, hails from state with close ties to Canada
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate, marking a major milestone since her move to the top of the Democratic ticket ahead of the November presidential election.
-
'A colossal failure': Conservatives call for hearings into how terror suspects came to Canada
The federal Conservatives say Canadians deserve answers about the immigration and security screening processes undertaken for a father and son the RCMP recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
Health
-
A diet high in fruits and vegetables may reduce your heart and kidney disease risk, study
Eating a couple more apples (and broccoli florets, cucumbers, bananas or green beans) may really help keep the doctor away — especially for people with high blood pressure at risk for heart and kidney disease, according to new research.
-
Combat brain fatigue with these top expert tips
Put your thinking cap on, people often hear — after all, that's what our brain is for and what many are paid to do. But a new study finds that people see a downside to such mental expenditures: Thinking can be a pain.
-
911 operator calmly walks expectant mom through a surprise at-home delivery
When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labour, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossils suggest even smaller 'hobbits' roamed an Indonesian island 700,000 years ago
Twenty years ago on an Indonesian island, scientists discovered fossils of an early human species that stood at about three-and-a-half feet (1.07 metres) tall — earning them the nickname "hobbits."
-
Canada's poor record predicting tornadoes must be improved to save lives: researchers
On July 24, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the area around Lachute, Que., northwest of Montreal, urging people to take shelter. The warning was accurate: a tornado touched down outside Lachute about an hour after the alert. But three other twisters that day slipped past forecasters.
-
China launches rocket carrying new constellation of satellites
China says it launched a rocket Tuesday carrying a constellation of a reported 18 satellites as part of efforts to assert its presence in space.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift leads the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards nominations, followed by Post Malone
It's Taylor Swift's world, and the MTV Video Music Award nominations are the latest proof.
-
Filmmaker David Lynch says he will not retire despite illness
'Twin Peaks' creator David Lynch said on Monday he is filled with happiness and will never retire despite an emphysema diagnosis, clarifying comments he made earlier to magazine Sight and Sound that he would most likely have to stop working.
-
Chappell Roan may have had the biggest Lollapalooza set of all time
Chappell Roan's huge summer just got bigger. The 26-year-old rising pop star garnered an unprecedented-sized crowd at the Lollapalooza music festival over the weekend, according to organizers.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite down nearly 300 points, U.S. stocks rebound after plunge Monday
The dramatic stock market losses in recent days were unexpected, but one Canadian portfolio manager says investors should refrain from interpreting them as a sign that the North American economy is tipping into recession.
-
What investors should do when there is more volatility in the market
U.S. stocks are bouncing back after the market experienced its worst day in two years on Monday, but the average investor may still be understandably spooked. Over a three day losing streak, the S&P 500 dipped more than six per cent before rallying again Tuesday, up 1.6 per cent in midday trading.
-
Hearing seeks insight into blowout on a Boeing jet that pilots said threw the flight into 'chaos'
The midflight blowout of a panel from a Boeing 737 Max jet was so powerful that it blew open the plane's cockpit door and tore off the co-pilot's headset, and federal investigators began questioning officials from Boeing and its key supplier on Tuesday to understand how the accident occurred.
Lifestyle
-
Dolce & Gabbana have launched a new perfume – but it's not for humans
Not content with dressing the top dogs of the music scene, from Beyoncé and Usher to Christina Aguilera, Dolce & Gabbana now has its sights on making actual dogs that bit more stylish.
-
A golden proposal: American rower pops the question after winning Olympic event
An Olympic athlete celebrated his gold-medal win with an important question to his girlfriend.
-
Teen vies for record solo flight to 7 continents in bid to raise money for childhood cancer research
A Chinese-American teen is vying to set a record as the youngest person to fly solo to all seven continents in a quest that also aims to drum up donations for research into childhood cancer.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's Camryn Rogers wins Olympic gold in women's hammer throw
Camryn Rogers has again etched her name into the history books. The 25-year-old from Richmond, B.C., claimed gold on Tuesday to become the first Canadian to ever medal in the women's hammer throw at the Olympics.
-
Canada out of men's Olympic basketball tournament after quarterfinal loss to France
Canada’s men’s basketball team is out of the Paris Olympics after losing 82-73 to host France in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
-
De Grasse coach would have gone through strict vetting process, says top Athletics Canada official
Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says his organization doesn't need to overhaul its accreditation process after the personal coach of sprinter Andre De Grasse was kicked out of the Paris Olympics.
Autos
-
Japan's Nissan is developing 'cool paint' for cars to keep drivers cooler
Nissan showed Tuesday what it called a "cool paint" to keep people inside vehicles cooler, although the coating is six times thicker, making commercialization still a challenge.
-
Potential China EV tariffs welcomed by GM Canada as BYD looks to enter market
The potential of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports is being welcomed by the Canadian head of General Motors as major producer BYD looks to enter the market.
-
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
Local Spotlight
Sask. woman writes children's book about role of service dogs
After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about service dogs through a children's book.
Living out of his car, Quebec man chronicles experience as he pays off debt
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
Online trading platforms appear to go dark during huge market sell-off
Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024.
B.C. man takes public transit all the way to Mexico
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
Jasper residents who lost homes in wildfire can register for bus tours online
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Two Ont. hunters fined $9,750 for moose hunting scheme
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
Burger Wars competition returns to Sudbury in support of charity
A friendly food war is happening in Sudbury during the month of August among 30 local restaurants in an effort to support a new home for people with developmental disabilities.
Pennsylvania donkeys come to the Maritimes with a big purpose
A herd of donkeys have sparked quite the conversation in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., and, although cute, they were actually brought to the Maritimes to fill a very important job.
Vancouver
-
4-year-old girl dies after drowning in Chilliwack
A four-year-old girl died after drowning in Chilliwack on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Suspect arrested after U.S. family's belongings stolen from B.C. Airbnb
One month after a U.S. family's belongings were snatched from an Airbnb rental in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect in the theft.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's Camryn Rogers wins Olympic gold in women's hammer throw
Camryn Rogers has again etched her name into the history books. The 25-year-old from Richmond, B.C., claimed gold on Tuesday to become the first Canadian to ever medal in the women's hammer throw at the Olympics.
Toronto
-
Toronto police investigating after video appears to show officer giving citizen the middle finger
Toronto police say an internal investigation is underway after a video circulating on social media appeared to show an officer giving a citizen the middle finger over an argument about alleged illegal parking last week.
-
Video shows possible tornado in Fort Erie, Ont. on Monday
Researchers are investigating after a possible tornado was spotted in Fort Erie, Ont. on Monday.
-
Police release video of carjacking at Newmarket, Ont. gas station
Video of a carjacking that took place while a victim was pumping gas in Newmarket, Ont. on Saturday has been released by police as investigators search for the suspect.
Calgary
-
'Armed and extremely dangerous': Suspects prompt shelter-in-place order east of Calgary
Two “armed and extremely dangerous” suspects are at large in Wheatland County, east of Calgary, prompting a shelter-in-place order from police.
-
Calgary storm causes widespread damage to homes, cars and airport
Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses, cars and the Calgary International Airport.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER More rain expected in southern Alberta on Tuesday
Intense thunderstorms rolled through southern Alberta on Monday, producing damaging hail and strong winds.
Ottawa
-
Boil water advisory in Gatineau's Aylmer sector to last at least another day
The City of Gatineau says a boil water advisory for 10,000 residents in the Aylmer sector will last at least another day.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's Camryn Rogers wins Olympic gold in women's hammer throw
Camryn Rogers has again etched her name into the history books. The 25-year-old from Richmond, B.C., claimed gold on Tuesday to become the first Canadian to ever medal in the women's hammer throw at the Olympics.
-
Kingston, Ont. police arrest 19-year-old in connection with weekend homicide
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a homicide over the long weekend.
Montreal
-
Debby Downer: Tropical Storm could bring 'heavy rain' in Montreal this weekend
Remnants of Tropical Storm Debby could bring a dose of "heavy rain" to the Greater Montreal Area just in time for the weekend.
-
Victoria Bridge completely closed for emergency repairs
The Victoria Bridge is closed in both directions for emergency repairs.
-
Canada's poor record predicting tornadoes must be improved to save lives: researchers
On July 24, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the area around Lachute, Que., northwest of Montreal, urging people to take shelter. The warning was accurate: a tornado touched down outside Lachute about an hour after the alert. But three other twisters that day slipped past forecasters.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy dies during father-son kayak trip near Slave Lake
A boy is dead after a kayak trip with his dad near Slave Lake over the weekend.
-
Man convicted of killing common-law wife in 2009 granted full parole
A man who killed his common-law wife in their Morinville home in 2009 has been granted full parole.
-
Man found dead after falling off Sea-Doo at Moose Lake
The body of an Edmonton man was found on Monday more than 24 hours after he disappeared underwater at Moose Lake.
Atlantic
-
Saint John Police identify body, treating case as homicide
A body recently discovered in West Saint John has been identified and police are treating the investigation as a homicide.
-
N.S. man arrested after knife attack: RCMP
A Mount Hanley, N.S., man is in custody after an alleged knife attack in New Minas over the weekend.
-
Officers seize cannabis from unlicensed dispensary: N.B. government
Officers seized more than 3,000 grams of dry cannabis from an unlicensed dispensary in Moncton last week.
Winnipeg
-
More than 130 dogs removed from home north of Winnipeg: Humane Society
More than 130 dogs were removed from a home north of Winnipeg.
-
Man charged following random robberies, carjackings: Winnipeg police
A 40-year-old man has been charged following a string of violent robberies and carjackings over the weekend in Winnipeg.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's Camryn Rogers wins Olympic gold in women's hammer throw
Camryn Rogers has again etched her name into the history books. The 25-year-old from Richmond, B.C., claimed gold on Tuesday to become the first Canadian to ever medal in the women's hammer throw at the Olympics.
Regina
-
Thunderstorm warning active for Regina, Moose Jaw area
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning residents of thunderstorm conditions in the province's south central region today.
-
Semi crash near Wolseley, Sask. claims life of Calgary man, RCMP investigating
RCMP in Saskatchewan have revealed that a serious collision near the community of Wolseley on Monday was fatal.
-
Work begins for joint use elementary school, daycare in Regina's Harbour Landing neighbourhood
Work is now underway for a new joint use school in Regina’s Harbour Landing neighbourhood that the province says will be able to accommodate 850 students along with 90 childcare spots.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo man charged with abduction after Amber Alert
A man has been charged after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from the Kitchener area.
-
Kitchener Rangers trade Carson Rehkopf
The Kitchener Rangers have traded Carson Rehkopf to the Brampton Steelheads in exchange for future draft picks in the OHL Priority Selection.
-
Meet the newest member of the CTV Kitchener family!
A member of our CTV Kitchener team is on a very important assignment – fatherhood.
Saskatoon
-
Remains of missing woman found in Saskatoon landfill, police say suspect dead
Saskatoon police say they have found the remains of a missing woman in a city landfill and that a suspect in her death has since died.
-
Sask. gov't introducing province wide cellphone ban for all schools
The Saskatchewan government says it is introducing measures to ban cellphone use in schools during class time beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
-
Pelican Narrows woman killed in rollover near Prince Albert
A 32-year-old woman from Pelican Narrows, Sask. is dead after a single vehicle rollover Sunday morning in the RM of Buckland.
Northern Ontario
-
Two charged with arson in Burton Street fire in Sudbury
Two people have been charged with arson in connection with a fire at a residential building on Burton Avenue overnight Monday in Sudbury.
-
After 7-year investigation, police ID remains found in remote area of northern Ont.
Police have successfully concluded a seven-year death investigation and have identified the remains of a man found in 2017 near the Sault.
-
Armed home invasion in Sudbury leads to kidnapping, drug charges
Four people – including two women from Sudbury and two young offenders from southern Ontario – have been charged following an armed home invasion last weekend.
London
-
'It came out of nowhere!' Aylmer tourist hotspot hit by extreme storm
An area southwest of Aylmer is cleaning up after a sudden storm Monday afternoon caught people off guard. Hundreds of trees, tree branches, and even a flag pole were snapped along Rogers Road. Buildings and a vehicle were also damaged.
-
'Hate-related phrases' spray painted at London public school
Around 12 p.m. on Saturday, witnesses saw a man causing a disturbance by screaming and shouting in the area of Hawthorne Road and Blackacres Boulevard.
-
Strathroy-Caradoc police seeking information regarding mischief investigation
The Stratroy-Caradoc police is appealing to the public for information to assist in a mischief investigation.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 shut down after crash involving transport truck
An afternoon collision shut down all southbound lanes on Highway 400 at Highway 88.
-
Police charge impaired driver after dodging RIDE Check Program
Police charged an impaired driver after he purposely avoided officers who were conducting a Ride Check Program in Bradford.
-
The R.O.P.E. Squad seeks man on Canada-wide warrant
The R.O.P.E. Squad is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender.
Windsor
-
Accessible washrooms coming to two Windsor parks
Elizabeth Kishkon Park and Little River Corridor Park will be the sites of two new accessible washrooms.
-
Health Canada recalling Gerber brand baby cereal due to possible Cronobacter
Health Canada has issued a recall for Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's Camryn Rogers wins Olympic gold in women's hammer throw
Camryn Rogers has again etched her name into the history books. The 25-year-old from Richmond, B.C., claimed gold on Tuesday to become the first Canadian to ever medal in the women's hammer throw at the Olympics.
Vancouver Island
-
Evacuations ordered in B.C. as water flows over landslide that dammed Chilcotin River
The B.C. government says it's "extremely unsafe" to be near the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers both upstream and downstream from a massive landslide after water started flowing through the slide early Monday.
-
These are the 12 recipients of the Order of B.C. for 2024
On Monday, the province named the 12 latest recipients of the Order of British Columbia, who are being recognized for excellence in their respective fields.
-
Wildfire near B.C.'s Manning Park burns so intensely it produces thunderstorm
The Calcite Creek fire, burning near the eastern edge of Manning Park, produced a pyrocumulonimbus cloud Sunday afternoon which generated thunder and lightning strikes.
Kelowna
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
-
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
Lethbridge
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
After 7-year investigation, police ID remains found in remote area of northern Ont.
Police have successfully concluded a seven-year death investigation and have identified the remains of a man found in 2017 near the Sault.
-
SPONSORED
SPONSORED Planning a cruise: first-time cruising tips for Canadians
Cruising is a popular vacation choice among Canadians, offering a combination of relaxation, adventure and the convenience of visiting multiple destinations in a single trip.
-
Blind River continues to attempt to beautify Lake Matinenda’s shoreline
The Town of Blind River has made significant progress in a multi-year project aimed at improving the shoreline of Lake Matinenda.
N.L.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
-
Labrador man denied long-sought hearing about his detainment for a tweet
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.