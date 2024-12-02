Politics

    Decision to pause private refugee sponsorships was a 'big surprise' to aide groups

    Refugees and their supporters take part in a protest in front of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's riding office, in Montreal, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
    The federal government's decision to pause private refugee sponsorship applications from community organizations and groups of five or more people caught aide organizations off guard. 

    Lauren Lallemand, the co-executive director of the Canadian Council for Refugees, says her group met with Immigration Minister Marc Miller and federal officials last week, and the idea of pausing applications was not discussed.

    The government says the move is aimed at clearing a backlog of almost a quarter-million refugee claims.

    Applications submitted before the pause was made official on Friday will be processed. 

    Under the new immigration levels plan, the government plans to admit around 58,000 refugees next year, including 23,000 from privately sponsored applications. 

    The pause does not affect sponsorship agreement holders, many of which are cultural organizations and religious groups, such as the Mennonite Central Committee that has about 400 permits per year. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.

