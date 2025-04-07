ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump digs in his heels, telling people to be patient as global markets keep dropping over tariffs

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the White House on Marine One, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.