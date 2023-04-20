Committee weighs bill to make feds accountable to Parliament on future pandemic plans
Opposition members of Parliament say they fear that new pandemic preparedness legislation would allow the government to sidestep a thorough review of how it handled COVID-19.
Nate Erskine-Smith, a Liberal backbencher who is eyeing the Ontario Liberal leadership, is behind the private member's bill under review by the House of Commons health committee.
Erskine-Smith says the government needs to be held accountable on a regular basis so parliamentarians, experts and the public can make sure the government is doing enough to avert the kind of ordeal Canada endured during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If you look at the experience with SARS, there was there was a report, there were recommendations and some were even acted on -- but not all," said Erskine-Smith, who appeared before the committee by videoconference on Thursday.
"There wasn't recurring accountability, such that it fell off the table."
The bill calls for the Public Health Agency of Canada to table its pandemic preparedness plans with Parliament to improve transparency.
It would also create an advisory committee to review Canada's pandemic performance.
But opposition parties are pushing back on that, calling instead for a full independent inquiry.
"I totally support the pandemic prevention preparedness plan, and couldn't be more opposed to the review provision of the bill," NDP health critic Don Davies told the committee.
He said if the health minister is allowed to appoint an advisory committee to do a review, it would be like "the defendant appointing the judge."
Opposition parties have been calling for an independent inquiry into how the government handled COVID-19 for months.
When the committee asked Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos about that inquiry in March, the minister referred to Erskine-Smith's private member's bill.
"We are currently discussing a bill in the House that is also pointing to the importance of having a review of COVID-19," Duclos told the committee on March 23, sparking concerns that the government would use Erskine-Smith's bill to sidestep a more independent investigation.
Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux said he fears the government would use the bill as a shield, though he said he doesn't think that was Erskine-Smith's intention.
Erskine-Smith said the measure were not meant to preclude an independent review.
But to avoid politicizing the bill, he said he is fine with MPs removing it and focusing instead on holding future governments to account.
Davies is expected to file a motion to remove the advisory committee from the bill before it goes to the House of Commons for third reading.
But Conservative and Bloc Quebecois MPs still expressed reservations about passing the bill before an independent review is done, because such a review would inform the sorts of things the health agency should be reporting on.
Conservative MP Laila Goodridge said she's also not convinced that asking the agency to report to Parliament will actually make it more accountable for its actions.
"You can have an absolutely stunningly brilliant plan, but if you don't actually follow it, what is the point?" she asked.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Industry minister defends Canada's $13B Volkswagen battery plant subsidy plans
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the federal government's plans to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario is 'a very good investment.'
How you type and move your mouse could predict your stress level at work: Swiss study
Researchers out of Switzerland say how a person types or clicks could be a better predictor of their stress level at work than their heart rate.
Reduce, reuse, recycle: Here are four new Rs to help shrink your environmental footprint
You may already know the phrase reduce, reuse, recycle, but according to Fashion Takes Action founder Kelly Drennan, there are four new Rs to consider this Earth Day.
U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour
A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.
Canadian Tire stores broke privacy laws on facial ID technology, B.C. privacy commissioner says
British Columbia’s privacy commissioner says Canadian Tire stores that used facial recognition technology didn’t adequately notify their customers and didn’t get consent to collect the personal information.
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Charge to be dropped in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting
Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film 'Rust,' Baldwin's attorneys said Thursday.
12-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults in Toronto last summer
Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy suspected in a string of sexual assaults against women walking on public trails and parks in Toronto last summer.
B.C. First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former residential school
The shishalh Nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police to make announcement on possible major gold theft at Toronto Pearson Airport
Police are set to make an announcement about a theft at Toronto Pearson International Airport. It comes after reports of a major gold heist.
-
B.C. First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former residential school
The shishalh Nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.
-
Regina couple says movers lost or damaged $100K worth of items including cremated remains
A Regina couple says their moving experience was a nightmare that left their belongings damaged, destroyed or missing.
-
12-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults in Toronto last summer
Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy suspected in a string of sexual assaults against women walking on public trails and parks in Toronto last summer.
-
Alberta man, dog survive after being stuck in abandoned septic tank
An Okotoks, Alta., couple and their dogs were caught up in a dangerous situation while on a walk last week.
-
Will King Charles replace the Queen on Canada's currency? Here's what we know
Months after King Charles III assumed his new role as monarch, Canada has yet to update its currency to include images of the new sovereign. Here's what we know about when and whether King Charles will replace Queen Elizabeth on Canadian coins and banknotes.
World
-
Ship intentionally sunk off Florida coast to create an artificial reef
A ship has been sunk off the coast of Florida as part of an artificial reef program.
-
Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches presidential campaign
Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched his longshot bid to challenge U.S. President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination next year.
-
German court won't hear case against suspect in Madeleine McCann case
A German court said Thursday that it has decided not to hear a sex offences case against a man who also is a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann, arguing that the region where it is located isn't the last place he lived in Germany and so it isn't responsible.
-
Sudan army demands rivals' surrender, threatening ceasefire
Sudan's military ruled out negotiations with a rival paramilitary force on Thursday, saying it would only accept its surrender as the two sides continued to battle in central Khartoum and other parts of the country, threatening to wreck the latest attempt at a ceasefire.
-
U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour
A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.
-
Judge dismissive of Trump's reasons to skip N.Y. rape trial
Former U.S. president Donald Trump's lawyers won't be allowed to tell jurors next week that he'd like to testify at a rape trial but might decide against it because he wants to spare New York City from logistical burdens posed by his presence, a federal judge said Thursday.
Politics
-
Industry minister defends Canada's $13B Volkswagen battery plant subsidy plans
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the federal government's plans to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario is 'a very good investment.'
-
Union, government continue negotiations as both sides face pressure to get to a deal
An ongoing strike of thousands of public servants is causing service disruptions across the country as both sides are facing different kinds of pressure to reach a deal.
-
Feds can't say which regulations to cut greenhouse gas emissions are working: audit
The federal government needs to start taking stock of whether its climate-change regulations are actually cutting greenhouse-gas emissions or not, Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco said Thursday.
Health
-
UNICEF: 12.7 million children in Africa missed vaccinations due to pandemic disruptions
Nearly 13 million children missed one or more vaccinations in Africa between 2019 and 2021 because of the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the continent vulnerable to even more outbreaks of disease and facing a "child survival crisis," a new report from UNICEF said Thursday.
-
U.S. Supreme Court extends access to abortion pill to Friday
The U.S. Supreme Court is leaving women's access to a widely used abortion pill untouched until at least Friday, while the justices consider whether to allow restrictions on the drug mifepristone to take effect.
-
North Dakota governor signs law limiting trans health care
North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill into law that restricts transgender health care in the state, immediately making it a crime to give gender-affirming care to people younger than 18.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadians can expect fast, bright Lyrids meteors this weekend
One of the oldest known meteor showers will peak this weekend, with Canadians and others in the Northern Hemisphere expected to get some of the best views.
-
'Awesome' solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia
Under a cloudless sky, 20,000 eclipse chasers crowded a tiny outpost to watch a rare solar eclipse plunge part of Australia's northwest coast into brief midday darkness Thursday while temporarily cooling the tropical heat.
-
T. rex skeleton sells for more than US$5M at Zurich auction
Nearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton sold Tuesday at an auction in Switzerland for 4.8 million francs (US$5.3 million), below the expected price.
Entertainment
-
Woody Harrelson confirms Matthew McConaughey might be his brother
Woody Harrelson has confirmed Matthew McConaughey's claim that they might be brothers, saying "there is some veracity to that thought," during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
-
Frank Ocean pulls out of Coachella weekend 2 due to injury
Frank Ocean 'will not be performing' at the Coachella music festival's second weekend, a representative for the singer shared with CNN via a statement on Wednesday.
-
Charge to be dropped in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting
Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film 'Rust,' Baldwin's attorneys said Thursday.
Business
-
Canadian Tire stores broke privacy laws on facial ID technology, B.C. privacy commissioner says
British Columbia’s privacy commissioner says Canadian Tire stores that used facial recognition technology didn’t adequately notify their customers and didn’t get consent to collect the personal information.
-
PSAC strike could have domino effect for unionized workers: labour experts
If the current strike by thousands of public sector workers is successful, it could have a domino effect for unionized workers in other industries, labour experts said.
-
Jim Balsillie sets the record straight on 'BlackBerry' movie
When the movie "BlackBerry" arrives in cinemas on May 12, viewers who are vaguely familiar with the company's origin story might find it difficult to sift out the truth. They also might wonder if there's more than a sliver of realness in the over-the-top portrayal of Jim Balsillie.
Lifestyle
-
How you type and move your mouse could predict your stress level at work: Swiss study
Researchers out of Switzerland say how a person types or clicks could be a better predictor of their stress level at work than their heart rate.
-
'5 years ago, there was no hope.' Now, an artist uses TikTok to raise awareness of a 'life-changing' vision treatment
A young Ontario man who used his creative talents and the power of social media to advocate for the blind community is now recovering after being among the first in his province to receive a rare and expensive gene therapy to help his vision loss.
-
Reduce, reuse, recycle: Here are four new Rs to help shrink your environmental footprint
You may already know the phrase reduce, reuse, recycle, but according to Fashion Takes Action founder Kelly Drennan, there are four new Rs to consider this Earth Day.
Sports
-
Registration closes for Paris Olympics ticket lottery draw
Online registration for a lottery draw where winners can buy tickets for next year's Olympic Games in Paris closed on Thursday.
-
Hall of Famer LB Dave Wilcox dies at age 80
Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Wilcox, who made the Pro Bowl seven times in his 11 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 80.
-
Michael Schumacher's family plans legal action over fake AI interview
The family of Formula One great Michael Schumacher plans to take legal action against a German magazine for publishing what it claimed to be an artificial intelligence-generated interview with Schumacher.
Autos
-
Michelin recalls tires that don't have enough snow traction
Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 light truck tires in the U.S. because they don't have enough traction to work in all snowy conditions.
-
Tesla shares sink as Musk's sales push by price cuts hurts margins
Tesla Inc's shares sank more than 6.8 per cent on Thursday and dragged down other automakers after Chief Executive Elon Musk signalled the electric-vehicle maker will keep cutting prices to drum up demand even after taking a big hit to margins.
-
'Like an earthquake': Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1
A parking garage collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan's Financial District, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, officials said.