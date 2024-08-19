Canada 'starting from a very good position' with Harris-Walz ticket, ambassador says
Speaking from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, the Canadian ambassador to the United States says Canada is "starting from a very good position" with the Democrats’ presidential ticket of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, but will "have to remain vigilant" amid ongoing cross-border trade tensions.
"In a lot of ways, they mirror (U.S. President Joe Biden’s) policies,” ambassador Kirsten Hillman told CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos. “But I'm sure that there's more development that's forthcoming, and so we'll be watching that carefully."
Hillman noted the significant trade relationships Canada maintains with both U.S. Vice-President Harris' home state of California, and Minnesota where her running-mate Walz is governor.
"As always, Canada wants to make sure that as many Americans as possible, and as many of the people that are going to be around a new president and vice-president understand how Canada can help them achieve their policy objectives," she said.
Asked about U.S. protectionism and the challenge that poses for Canada, Hillman said both the Democrats and Republicans – whose recent convention she also attended – are in "a protectionist moment," but Canadian officials will keep trying to sell the merits of Canada-U.S. "integration."
In the interview, Hillman also discussed the latest on the longstanding cross-board spat over softwood lumber tariffs, after the U.S. moved last week to nearly double duties on Canadian products. The ambassador described the situation as "very frustrating."
