Canada lays more sanctions on Haiti gang leaders as violence surges
Canada is imposing economic sanctions on three more people for their involvement in worsening violence in Haiti.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly made the announcement Friday, saying Ottawa won't remain idle as gangs terrorize vulnerable people.
Global Affairs Canada says gang leaders Luckson Elan, Gabriel Jean-Pierre and Ferdens Tilus have undermined the peace, security and stability of Haiti.
To date, the Canadian government has provided some $400 million in assistance and sanctioned 31 Haitian citizens, barring them from having any economic dealings with Canadians.
A United Nations report released earlier this week says surging gang activity has displaced nearly 580,000 since March alone.
Kenya is set to lead a UN-backed international peacekeeping mission to quell the violence in the Caribbean country.
-- With files from The Associated Press.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Why the outcome of one Toronto byelection could be consequential for Trudeau, Poilievre
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Job losses and killer robots: The 'Godfather of AI' describes plenty to fear, but there may be room for hope
University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton describes plenty to fear with AI, but with visions of combat drones, mass surveillance and robot overlords ahead, there may be space for hope.
Car dealerships in Canada, U.S. disrupted by multi-day outage after cyberattacks
CDK Global, a company that provides software for thousands of auto dealers in the U.S. and Canada, was hit by back-to-back cyberattacks on Wednesday. That led to an outage that continued to impact many of their operations on Friday.
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Shiny monolith removed from mountains outside Las Vegas. How it got there is still a mystery
A strange monolith found jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas has been taken down by authorities.
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
Canadian player racially abused online in wake of 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina
Canada's impressive performance in a 2-0 loss to top-ranked Argentina at Copa America has come at a cost.
Massive fire in Richmond, B.C., sends smoke across Metro Vancouver
Towering black smoke filled the evening sky in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday after an industrial fire was sparked near the River Rock Casino.
BREAKING One person dead, three injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan, Ont. home: police
One person has died and three others are in hospital following a shooting at a home in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.
Official bilingualism in Canada a 'myth,' says new poll
A new poll reveals a stark divide between Quebec and the rest of Canada about whether the country should be bilingual.
Canada
-
Massive fire in Richmond, B.C., sends smoke across Metro Vancouver
Towering black smoke filled the evening sky in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday after an industrial fire was sparked near the River Rock Casino.
-
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person dead, three injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan, Ont. home: police
One person has died and three others are in hospital following a shooting at a home in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador getting help from Quebec, Ontario to battle wildfires
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Official bilingualism in Canada a 'myth,' says new poll
A new poll reveals a stark divide between Quebec and the rest of Canada about whether the country should be bilingual.
-
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
World
-
Biden's 2 steps on immigration could reframe how U.S. voters see a major political problem for him
Over the course of two weeks, U.S. President Joe Biden has imposed significant restrictions on immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. while also offering potential citizenship to hundreds of thousands of people without legal status already living in the country.
-
U.S. Supreme Court upholds a gun control law intended to protect domestic violence victims
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal gun control law that is intended to protect victims of domestic violence.
-
FAA investigating Southwest flight that flew just 525 feet above Oklahoma town, triggering altitude warning
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a Southwest Airlines flight that descended to just 525 feet in the Oklahoma City area on Wednesday, triggering an altitude warning.
-
Ukraine may fire U.S.-provided missiles into Russia wherever it is coming under attack, Pentagon says
Ukraine's military is allowed to use longer-range missiles provided by the U.S. to strike targets inside Russia across more than just the front lines near Kharkiv if it is acting in self-defence, the Pentagon said.
-
Prosecutors urge judge to keep gag order blocking Trump from criticizing jurors who convicted him
Manhattan prosecutors are urging the judge overseeing Donald Trump's criminal hush money case to uphold a gag order that bars the former president from criticizing jurors, court staff or members of the prosecution that convicted him.
-
Shiny monolith removed from mountains outside Las Vegas. How it got there is still a mystery
A strange monolith found jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas has been taken down by authorities.
Politics
-
Canada lays more sanctions on Haiti gang leaders as violence surges
Canada is imposing economic sanctions on three more people for their involvement in worsening violence in Haiti.
-
Judge finds no documentation to support Global News reporting on Han Dong allegations
An Ontario Superior Court judge has found no documented evidence to support allegations made against former Liberal MP Han Dong in a series of Global News stories last year.
-
New Canadian citizenship rules for those born abroad could be delayed until December
An unknown number of young people born abroad to Canadian parents could wait until at least December to be eligible for citizenship.
Health
-
Vitamix recalls almost 570,000 blender parts
Parts of a pricey blender that can cost up to US$990 can cause deep cuts, Vitamix announced in an expanded recall Thursday — but don’t expect a refund.
-
B.C. naturopathic physician's attempt to sue province over non-existent vaccination requirement dismissed
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue the provincial government over a COVID-19 vaccination requirement that doesn't currently exist has been dismissed.
-
Toronto, Montreal among the deadliest cities for Canadian heatwaves, federal research suggests
Toronto and Montreal rank among the deadliest cities for Canadian heat waves, according to a new longitudinal review by Statistics Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Job losses and killer robots: The 'Godfather of AI' describes plenty to fear, but there may be room for hope
University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton describes plenty to fear with AI, but with visions of combat drones, mass surveillance and robot overlords ahead, there may be space for hope.
-
Japan's space agency was hit by multiple cyberattacks, but officials say no sensitive data was taken
Japan's space agency has suffered a series of cyberattacks since last year, but sensitive information related to rockets and satellites was not affected and it is continuing to investigate and take preventive measures, officials said Friday.
-
A ship found far off Israel's coast could shed light on the navigation skills of ancient mariners
A company drilling for natural gas off the coast of northern Israel discovered a 3,300-year-old ship and its cargo, one of the oldest known examples of a ship sailing far from land, the Israel Antiquities Authority said Thursday.
Entertainment
-
OPINION
OPINION Before he made it on stage or in film, Donald Sutherland got his start in local radio
Donald Sutherland, who died at the age of 88, will be remembered for his prodigious acting talent. But as film critic Richard Crouse notes, a lesser known yet inspiring part of Sutherland's career is the time he spent at a local radio station in Nova Scotia.
-
Rapper Travis Scott arrested for disorderly intoxication, trespassing early Thursday
Musician Travis Scott was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning on charges of trespassing property after being given a warning and disorderly intoxication, county jail records show.
-
NEW
NEW Movies to watch when you're bored
Being bored is the opposite of fun, so film critic Richard Crouse made a list of supercharged movies to help you fire up the neurons, tweak the imagination and drop kick boredom into the next century.
Business
-
Car dealerships in Canada, U.S. disrupted by multi-day outage after cyberattacks
CDK Global, a company that provides software for thousands of auto dealers in the U.S. and Canada, was hit by back-to-back cyberattacks on Wednesday. That led to an outage that continued to impact many of their operations on Friday.
-
TikTok says U.S. ban is inevitable without a court order blocking law
TikTok and Chinese parent ByteDance on Thursday urged a U.S. court to strike down a law they say will ban the popular short video app in the United States on Jan. 19, saying the U.S. government refused to engage in any serious settlement talks after 2022.
-
Trump Media shares are in free fall
Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group has gone ice-cold.
Lifestyle
-
Europe's richest man liked this Paris bistro so much his company bought it
French luxury conglomerate LVMH has added a tiny Parisian bistro to its sprawling empire of designer fashion brands, jewelry makers and hotels.
-
This 16-year-old is U of T's youngest graduate since at least 1979
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
-
Can a marriage survive a gender transition? Yes, and even thrive. How these couples make it work
A partner's gender transition does not necessarily mean a death sentence for a marriage. Data is scant, but couples and therapists say that in many cases, a relationship grows and flourishes under the light of new honesty.
Sports
-
McDavid, Oilers looking to continue Stanley Cup push in Game 6 against Panthers
Connor McDavid has spent his entire life pushing toward the biggest moment on hockey's biggest stage.
-
Messi and Argentina overcome Canada and poor surface, start Copa America title defence with 2-0 win
Lionel Messi's passing brilliance got Argentina off to a winning start in the defence of its Copa America title, overcoming Canada and a poor playing surface at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
-
Golf updates scorecard rule by allowing extra 15 minutes to fix errors and avoid disqualification
The temptation would be to refer to a change in the scorecard procedure as the 'Jordan Rule,' only because Jordan Spieth was the most recent example. Players now have an additional 15 minutes to correct their scorecard before it is deemed to have been returned.
Autos
-
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
-
Bugatti's new car is a US$4 million, 1,800 horsepower hybrid
Bugatti has unveiled its new model, the Bugatti Tourbillon, a massively powerful hybrid with an equally impressive price tag. The car will replace the US$3.3 million, 1,500 horsepower Bugatti Chiron.
-
Has your car been stolen after a visit to a mechanic?
There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Local Spotlight
Calgary woman looking for 'her angel Natalie' who saved her life
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
Guelph, Ont. high school choir sings at Foreigner concert
High school students from Guelph, Ont. had the chance to perform with a legendary rock band on Friday night.
Illustrated book explores life of popular Gus the gopher tortoise
A new illustrated book looks at the life of Gus the gopher tortoise in Halifax.
'Cool to be a part of it': Regina company assisting NHL team through Stanley Cup run
A Regina-based company that uses cold water immersion is assisting the Edmonton Oilers through their Stanley Cup Final run.
Rare blue lobster found by 82-year-old N.S. fisherman returned to the water
A rare blue lobster found by an 82-year-old Nova Scotia fisherman has been returned to the water.
Peek inside the new dinosaur exhibit opening at UBC
It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.
Sask. steer auction for teen with rare condition raises more than $50,000
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Space data being used to monitor, protect endangered North Atlantic right whales
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
Cape Breton boy living with arthritis raises nearly $6,000 in charity basketball game
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Massive fire in Richmond, B.C., sends smoke across Metro Vancouver
Towering black smoke filled the evening sky in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday after an industrial fire was sparked near the River Rock Casino.
-
North Vancouver university campuses closed due to 'targeted, specific security threat'
Two university campuses in North Vancouver are closed Friday after administrators say a student received a violent threat from another student.
-
Drivers remain in hospital, witness sought following crash in Nanaimo, B.C.
Two people remain in hospital Friday after a serious crash in Nanaimo, B.C., was caused when a wrong-way driver collided with a transport truck earlier this week, according to police.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario Science Centre abruptly closing due to structural issues
The Ford government says it will be closing the Ontario Science Centre to the public 'effective immediately' due to 'serious structural issues' that were identified with the building in a recent engineering report.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person dead, three injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan, Ont. home: police
One person has died and three others are in hospital following a shooting at a home in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.
-
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
Calgary
-
'It can happen anywhere': Calgary mayor commits to critical look at water infrastructure
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she wants other municipalities to come together to learn all they can from the city's water crisis, which she said could happen anywhere in Canada.
-
Hikers injured in Waterton bear attack out of hospital, bear not yet located
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
-
Alberta NDP bid farewell to Rachel Notley; Jagmeet Singh to speak at fundraiser
Alberta's New Democratic Party is bidding farewell tonight to outgoing Leader Rachel Notley.
Ottawa
-
Two people facing charges in hate-motivated vandalism incident in Barrhaven, Ottawa police say
Two people are facing charges in connection to alleged hate-motivated vandalism at a Barrhaven home, according to Ottawa police. Police launched an investigation on June 7 after receiving an online report about an incident at a home on Maynooth Court.
-
Ottawa D-Day veteran Roly Armitage dies at age 99
An Ottawa D-Day veteran has died just weeks after the 80th anniversary of Canadian soldiers landing on Juno Beach in Normandy, France.
-
Deer makes unexpected visit to Ottawa apartment
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
Montreal
-
Quebec judge denies bid by billionaire Robert Miller for stay in sex crimes trial
A Quebec Superior Court judge has denied a Quebec billionaire businessman a stay of proceedings after his lawyers argued he was too sick to appear in court next month.
-
Canadian player racially abused online in wake of 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina
Canada's impressive performance in a 2-0 loss to top-ranked Argentina at Copa America has come at a cost.
-
Official bilingualism in Canada a 'myth,' says new poll
A new poll reveals a stark divide between Quebec and the rest of Canada about whether the country should be bilingual.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist dead in crash on James Mowatt Trail
A 27-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in southwest Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
Pedestrian killed in crash on Sherwood Park's Wye Road
A Sherwood Park man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Sherwood Park's Wye Road Thursday evening.
-
Q&A: Steve Berlin of Los Lobos talks 'La Bamba' as Edmonton Oilers' victory anthem
La Bamba has brought the city together as the Oilers head to Game 6 Friday night and what better way to ring in game day than CTV Morning Live's Kent Morrison chatting with Steve Berlin, the saxophone player of Los Lobos, the band responsible for the unofficial Oilers anthem.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day
Saint John Indigenous Day celebrations began with a sunrise ceremony and sacred fire at dawn before a flag raising, drumming procession, and traditional dance performance.
-
Humidity falls but warmth remains; Rain ahead for the weekend
Humidity in the region has fallen but the heat is still remaining, with rain looking likely for the weekend.
-
Gas-powered bicycle involved in fatal incident in Tupperville anonymously returned to family: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP continues to look for witnesses in connection with a fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., after police say the bike was anonymously returned to the man's family.
Winnipeg
-
Court case of man charged in homicides of Carman family adjourned to July
The court case of a Manitoba man accused of killed five family members, including his own children, has been adjourned for another month.
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating homicide of 16-year-old girl
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a teenage girl was found dead in Easterville in the early morning hours on Friday.
-
RCMP searching for missing Manitoba teen
Dauphin RCMP is searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for days.
Regina
-
Here's what to do in Regina for the first weekend of summer
Summer has officially arrived in the Queen City. While there will still be some rain, the weekend will close out with some much needed sunshine.
-
Two new Regina families given keys to Habitat for Humanity home
Two fortunate and hard working families are now the proud owners of a Habitat for Humanity home in the City of Regina.
-
Regina police search for suspect after 2 people assaulted at yard sale
Regina police are searching for a suspect after two people were assaulted with a knife at a yard sale Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo issues trespass notice to Occupy UW encampment
The University of Waterloo has issued a trespass notice to Occupy UW, saying they need to move off campus immediately.
-
Third suspect charged in kidnapping and murder of Kitchener, Ont. man
A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of a Kitchener, Ont. man.
-
Region of Waterloo to build emergency shelter in downtown Kitchener
A new permanent emergency shelter is coming to downtown Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. driver dead following SUV and semi crash on Highway 4
A 52-year old Swift Current man has died after a highway collision near the community of Elrose, Sask.
-
Man dead after armed confrontation with Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are currently at the scene of an incident on Avenue S South, between 20th Street West and 21st Street West.
-
Sask. food bank turns into free grocery store for those in need
A Rosthern food bank is now operating similar to a grocery store, where families struggling with food insecurity can choose the items they want, rather than relying on pre-made food hampers.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE ‘We were in danger’: Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
-
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
-
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
London
-
Bat in the region tests positive for rabies
Southwestern Public Health is warning that a bat in the region has tested positive for rabies. Found in Dutton-Dunwich, the bat was sent for testing after two people were potentially exposed to the saliva of the bat.
-
Tears flow for victims’ families at sentencing hearing of Petronella McNorgan
Tearful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing for Petronella McNorgan, the elderly woman found guilty in the horrific crash that killed a young girl and injured several others.
-
Wingham great great grandmother marks 105th birthday
On Saturday, Jo English will mark her 105th birthday.
Barrie
-
Disturbing details revealed at convicted killer's sentencing for Meaford man's death
Matthew McQuarrie pleaded guilty and was handed a life sentence for the murder of Emerson Sprung after the 25-year-old man's remains were found at a Meaford cemetery in May 2020.
-
Lengthy road closures in east Barrie neighbourhood as construction begins
Construction in an east Barrie neighbourhood will result in lengthy road closures, with delays and detours anticipated.
-
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
Windsor
-
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Man arrested for chasing someone on Ouellette Avenue with a machete: WPS
Windsor police say they have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly chased someone on Ouellette Avenue with a machete.
-
What should Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington offer by 2050?
Erie Shores Healthcare officials have spent the last two years plotting their next 25.
Vancouver Island
-
Drivers remain in hospital, witness sought following crash in Nanaimo, B.C.
Two people remain in hospital Friday after a serious crash in Nanaimo, B.C., was caused when a wrong-way driver collided with a transport truck earlier this week, according to police.
-
B.C. researchers working to restore declining kelp forests
Kelp forests off the coast of British Columbia are in a state of decline, predominantly due to climbing ocean temperatures.
-
North Vancouver university campuses closed due to 'targeted, specific security threat'
Two university campuses in North Vancouver are closed Friday after administrators say a student received a violent threat from another student.
Kelowna
-
Recognize this man? Kamloops RCMP seek arson suspect
Mounties in Kamloops are asking for help identifying a man they say is suspected of setting a trailer on fire earlier this month.
-
Kelowna RCMP release sketch of suspect who attempted to sexually assault stranger
Police in Kelowna have released a suspect sketch in hopes of locating the man who attempted to sexually assault a stranger on a walking trail earlier this month.
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Lethbridge
-
Hikers injured in Waterton bear attack out of hospital, bear not yet located
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
-
Fort Macleod emergency room closed due to physician shortage
Fort Macleod’s emergency department is closed for 48 hours due to a lack of doctor coverage.
-
First day of summer marks change in weather for Lethbridge
Lethbridge was no stranger to rain this spring. After an extremely dry winter, Lethbridge saw one of its wettest springs on record.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
-
Pilot project leads to new agreement on restorative justice in northern Ontario
A successful pilot project in a northern Ontario First Nation focused on diversion and restorative justice has led to a formal agreement with provincial police and an Indigenous legal services organization in Treaty 9 communities.
-
Northern Ont. police say suspect was driving over curbs, had open case of beer in the front seat
A citizen alerted police in Elliot Lake to a heavily impaired driver who was all over the road in the community Wednesday afternoon.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador getting help from Quebec, Ontario to battle wildfires
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
-
Labrador wildfire 'got worse really fast,' residents given minutes to flee: evacuee
A wildfire threatening a town in central Labrador grew suddenly to a raging blaze that advanced two kilometres in about 45 minutes before officials ordered everyone to evacuate Wednesday night, authorities have revealed.