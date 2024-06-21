Politics

    • Canada lays more sanctions on Haiti gang leaders as violence surges

    Residents walk past a burnt car as they evacuate a neighbourhood due to gang violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Residents walk past a burnt car as they evacuate a neighbourhood due to gang violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
    OTTAWA -

    Canada is imposing economic sanctions on three more people for their involvement in worsening violence in Haiti.

    Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly made the announcement Friday, saying Ottawa won't remain idle as gangs terrorize vulnerable people.

    Global Affairs Canada says gang leaders Luckson Elan, Gabriel Jean-Pierre and Ferdens Tilus have undermined the peace, security and stability of Haiti.

    To date, the Canadian government has provided some $400 million in assistance and sanctioned 31 Haitian citizens, barring them from having any economic dealings with Canadians.

    A United Nations report released earlier this week says surging gang activity has displaced nearly 580,000 since March alone.

    Kenya is set to lead a UN-backed international peacekeeping mission to quell the violence in the Caribbean country.

    -- With files from The Associated Press.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.

