Steam cleaners, kids' helmets, multivitamins: Here are the recalls of the week

Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including steam cleaners, hedgehog pet food, kids' bike helmets and multivitamins.

Steam cleaners

Health Canada issued a joint recall Thursday for Bissell's handheld steam cleaners due to burn hazards.

The recall notice said steam or hot water may spew and burn the user while the product is heating or in use.

The health department said the steam cleaners come in green, grey, white and blue colours.

The model series are 39N7 and 2994. For specific model numbers, visit Health Canada's website.

As of June 4, the company has received 14 incident reports and 12 injury reports in Canada.

In the U.S., 169 reports of incidents have been recorded, along with 145 injuries.

More than 350,000 steam cleaners were sold in Canada between August 2008 and May 2024.

Health Canada advises anyone who has purchased the steam cleaners to stop using them and contact Bissell to receive an $82 credit towards another purchase, or a $55 refund.

Ceramic plates

Health Canada issued an expanded recall Wednesday for Canadian Art Prints' Indigenous ceramic plates collection due to excessive lead levels.

The federal agency said the plate collections are named "Dancing Bears & Three Bears," "Not Forgotten & Ancient Messages" and "Tranquility & Teachings."

Third-party testing of the glazed ceramic plates found high levels of lead.

Serious health effects with exposure to lead include vomiting, diarrhea and anemia, the recall warned.

The company said no injuries or incidents had been reported in Canada as of July 16, and about 4,500 plates were sold in Canada from February 2020 to February 2024.

Customers should stop using the plates and contact the company for a refund, and then destroy them, Health Canada said.

Power banks

Health Canada issued a recall Wednesday for Ikea's Varmfront power banks due to possible fire hazards.

Faulty battery cells inside the power bank can overheat and melt.

The affected power banks are identified by energy capacities of 5200 mAh and 10400 mAh.

The recall said the products are sold at Ikea under article numbers 00559615 and 90555651, found on the power bank's backside.

No incidents or injuries have been reported in Canada as of July 16.

The company said nearly 1,700 power banks were sold in Canada between July 2023 and March 2024.

Health Canada advises consumers to stop using the power banks and return them to Ikea for a refund or replacement.

Hedgehog food

Health Canada issued a recall Tuesday for Sunseed and Vitakraft hedgehog food due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall involves 25-ounce packages of Sunseed's Vita Prima and Vitakraft's Vita Smart hedgehog food.

To check its lot code and expiration date, on the back of the product's package, Health Canada lists these identification numbers on its website.

The recall said the salmonella-contaminated pet food can cause cross-contamination or illness after handling, especially if a person has not washed their hands after contact with it.

"Some pets may not appear sick but can spread infection to other animals and humans in the household," the recall said.

The company said 1,560 units were sold from May 2023 to January 2024.

There have been no reports of illnesses, complaints, or injuries.

Kids' bike helmets

Health Canada issued a recall Monday for kids' multi-purpose bike helmets due to head injury risks.

The recall impacts kids' helmets in size small and has a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fit. The model number KY-E008 is printed on a white label inside the helmet.

The recall warned that the helmets may fail to protect a child's head in the event of a crash.

The company importing the helmets, Chau River Sports Outdoors, said no injuries or incidents have been reported in Canada as of July 2.

Nearly 20 helmets were sold in Canada from June 2023 to February 2024.

Consumer should stop using the affected helmets, safely dispose of them and request a refund, Health Canada said.

Vitamin supplements

Health Canada has issued a sweeping recall for multivitamins and vitamin supplements sold under various brand names in Canada due to the possible presence of metal fibres.

The supplements were manufactured by Factors Group of Nutritional Companies Inc. and sold under brand labels including Kirkland Signature, Webber Naturals, Life, Option + & Life, Wellness by London Drugs, Natural Factors and VegiDay.

Affected products include various formats of multivitamins; prenatal, women's and men's multivitamins; Vitamins C and B supplements and supplements containing minerals such as folic acid, biotin, thiamine, lutein and lycopene, among others.

The agency lists more than 40 lot numbers associated with 14 products in three related recall notices published on its recalls and safety alerts website.

Health Canada says anyone who thinks they may have purchased an affected product should check to see if their product and lot number are listed in any of the recall notices.

If you've been using one of the recalled products, Health Canada says you should consult your health-care provider for any health concerns or prior to discontinuing use of a multivitamin or mineral supplement. Contact Factors Group of Nutritional Companies Inc. if you have any questions about the recall.

Report any health product related side effects and any other health product safety complaints to Health Canada.

Household cleaners

Health Canada is warning Canadians not to use various Kao brand cleaning products due to a lack of child-resistant packaging.

The recalled products include Kao Kitchen Degreasing Foam Cleaner, with the UPC code 4901301036155; Kao Pipe Halter High Viscosity Cleaning Gel, with the UPC code 4901301307453; and Kao Toilet Cleaner, with the UPC code 4901301018755.

Health Canada warns the chemicals in these products are capable of burning eyes or skin, and that the lack of child-resistant packaging could result in unintentional exposure to these products and lead to serious illness or injury, including death.

The agency reports that 795 units of the affected products were sold in Canada from April to July 2024, but that the importer, Kanojo Trading, has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of July 4.

Health Canada says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and dispose of them according to municipal hazardous waste guidelines.

For more information, consumers can contact Kanojo Trading by telephone at 1-778-999-9810, or by email at joyrt.jpca@hotmail.com.

Pre-cooked meatballs

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning people not to eat WeCook ready-to-eat meatballs due to possible Listeria contamination.

The agency issued a recall Thursday for WeCook brand Swiss cheese meatballs with creamy mustard sauce, with a best before date of July 20 and the UPC number 6 28123 55000 6. According to the notice, the meatballs were sold in stores in Ontario and Quebec, as well as online.

WeCook brand Swiss cheese meatballs, creamy mustard sauce, is shown in this undated handout photo. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a WeCook ready-to-eat meatball dish due to possible Listeria contamination. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Government of Canada

The CFIA said the recall was triggered by test results, and that it has not received any reports of illnesses associated with the consumption of the dish. However, it is warning anyone with the recalled product not to eat it, and to throw it out or return it to the location where it was purchased.

Anyone who thinks they may have become sick from eating the recalled meatball dish should contact their health-care provider.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, Health Canada warns.

Symptoms of a Listeriosis infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, seniors and people with weakened immune systems face higher health risks. In pregnant women — even those with mild symptoms — a Listeriosis infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.