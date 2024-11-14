Star Wars Hallmark Christmas ornament recalled over mould concerns

Hallmark Canada has recalled a Star Wars-themed Christmas ornament after mould was found on several of the products.

According to Health Canada’s recall notice, customers are encouraged to return the Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornament featuring the Cad Bane character from the Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett series.

The ornament depicts the turquoise-skinned bounty hunter with his trademark blaster pistols, wide-brimmed hat and duster jacket.

As of Nov. 8, Hallmark Canada was aware of 12 reports of mould contamination on the ornaments. There have been no reports of injury related to the recalled items.

Mould exposure carries potential risk for anyone with compromised immune systems, mould allergies or lung damage, Health Canada says.

The tree ornaments may be returned for a refund at any Hallmark Gold Crown location or with no-fee shipping to Hallmark. Proof of purchase is not required to receive a refund for the recalled products.

The source of the mould contamination has not been released but the Cad Bane tree ornament is the lone product subject to the current Hallmark Canada recall.