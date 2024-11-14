Health

    • Star Wars Hallmark Christmas ornament recalled over mould concerns

    Hallmark Canada has recalled its Christmas ornament of Cad Bane, from the Book of Boba Fett series, due to mould concerns. (image: Health Canada) Hallmark Canada has recalled its Christmas ornament of Cad Bane, from the Book of Boba Fett series, due to mould concerns. (image: Health Canada)
    Share

    Hallmark Canada has recalled a Star Wars-themed Christmas ornament after mould was found on several of the products.

    According to Health Canada’s recall notice, customers are encouraged to return the Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornament featuring the Cad Bane character from the Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett series.

    The ornament depicts the turquoise-skinned bounty hunter with his trademark blaster pistols, wide-brimmed hat and duster jacket.

    As of Nov. 8, Hallmark Canada was aware of 12 reports of mould contamination on the ornaments. There have been no reports of injury related to the recalled items.

    Mould exposure carries potential risk for anyone with compromised immune systems, mould allergies or lung damage, Health Canada says.

    The tree ornaments may be returned for a refund at any Hallmark Gold Crown location or with no-fee shipping to Hallmark. Proof of purchase is not required to receive a refund for the recalled products.

    The source of the mould contamination has not been released but the Cad Bane tree ornament is the lone product subject to the current Hallmark Canada recall.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

    President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting a man whose views public health officials have decried as dangerous in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research, Medicare and Medicaid.

    Centre Block renovation facing timeline and budget 'pressures'

    The multi-billion-dollar renovation of parliament’s Centre Block building continues to be on time and on budget, but construction crews are facing 'pressures' when it comes to the deadline and total costs, according to the department in charge of the project.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News