Listeria contamination concerns prompt mushroom recall: Health Canada

Health Canada says customers across Ontario and Quebec should throw out or return any O’Ya hoho brand Enoki mushrooms due to listeria concerns.

The agency, in its Nov. 27 recall notice, says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) detected possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination while testing the mushrooms, which are primarily used in Asian cuisine.

There have been no reports of illness in connection with the recalled mushrooms, according to Health Canada officials, and the CFIA has removed the mushrooms from retailers.

The mushrooms were sold in 200 g packages with a UPC of 8 57588 00231 1.

Health Canada says symptoms of a listeriosis infection may include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness, with an increased risk in young children, the elderly, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems. Severe cases may result in death.

No one should consume, serve or sell the recalled mushrooms, says the agency.

For additional information regarding the recall visit Health Canada Food Recall Warning.