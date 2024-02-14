FDA approves first treatment for severe frostbite

BREAKING One person killed, several wounded by gunfire near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
A shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade left at least eight injured while sending terrified fans running for cover.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved the first treatment for severe frostbite to reduce the risk of finger or toe amputation in adults.
Iloprost injection, marketed under the brand name Aurlumyn, is a vasodilator, a drug that opens blood vessels and prevents blood clotting.
“Having this new option provides physicians with a tool that will help prevent the lifechanging amputation of one’s frostbitten fingers or toes,” Dr. Norman Stockbridge, director of the Division of Cardiology and Nephrology in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in an FDA news release.
“It’s a game-changer, in my opinion,” said Dr. Peter Hackett, a professor of medicine at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus who specializes in high-altitude and wilderness medicine. “It’s a major step forward in frostbite treatment in the United States.”
Frostbite happens when skin and underlying tissues freeze, limiting blood flow to the area. Early symptoms include skin redness and pain, followed by numbness and white or grayish-yellow skin discoloration, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mild frostbite, also known as frostnip, does not cause permanent skin damage. However, severe frostbite can lead to permanent damage and require amputation, according to the FDA.
“Severe frostbite is not a very common problem in the U.S., but it’s a devastating problem for those that have the injury because severe frostbite almost always leads to amputations,” Hackett said.
There are not many effective treatments for severe frostbite. In recent years, physicians have tried other clot-busting drugs to save frostbitten fingers and toes, but these medications come with a high risk of bleeding and are effective only within 24 hours of the injury, Hackett said.
In contrast, he said, iloprost does not carry a risk of bleeding and can be used up to three days after the injury. He added that iloprost has been used to treat severe frostbite in other parts of the world – like Canada, Nepal and Europe – for years.
Iloprost was originally approved in 2004 in the U.S. as an inhaled medication to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, a type of high blood pressure in the lungs.
Its efficacy in treating severe frostbite was demonstrated in a small clinical trial that showed that no participants who had severe frostbite and received injections of iloprost alone needed an amputation after a week, compared with 19 per cent of those receiving iloprost and other unapproved medications for frostbite and 60 per cent of those receiving only other medications.
Common side effects of iloprost include headache, flushing, fast heart rate, nausea, vomiting, dizziness and low blood pressure resulting from the dilation of blood vessels, according to the FDA.
“Really, frostbite is an injury that needs to be prevented, not treated,” Hackett said.
People should have proper clothing, equipment and training before embarking on cold-weather outdoor activities, he said.
The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.
Canada's chief public health officer has issued a Valentine's Day warning about 'an alarming increase' in syphilis cases
A handful of protestors interrupted question period on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, pausing proceedings for several minutes, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans.
Once known as a harbinger of death that caused widespread outbreaks, the plague has become an infectious disease that can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early.
Victoria Hill never quite understood how she could be so different from her father – in looks and in temperament. The 39-year-old licensed clinical social worker from suburban Connecticut used to joke that perhaps she was the mailman's child. Her joke eventually became no laughing matter.
In a video posted to social media, two men onboard a Southwest airlines flight were caught in a heated, physical exchange mid-air.
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
Talks between the Liberals and the NDP for pharmacare framework legislation are 'not looking very promising at the moment,' according to a lead negotiator for the parties' confidence-and-supply agreement.
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man., over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
Weather warnings remain in place Wednesday morning in parts of Nova Scotia as a winter storm moves through the region.
The union representing Saskatchewan's teachers and the province's education minister are accusing each other of walking away from the bargaining table.
A Manitoba man who was switched at birth and raised without being aware of his Indigenous heritage for more than 60 years says he feels a sense of belonging after receiving his Metis citizenship.
Quebec City police are investigating after a cherished photo signed by Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Beliveau was reported stolen from the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament museum.
Some ride-share drivers in Toronto, Winnipeg and Vancouver are logging off for the day in protest of what they call unfair labour and business practices by Uber, Lyft, and Doordash.
A massive landslide on a coastal bluff has left a Southern California mansion on the edge of a cliff, but authorities have determined that the ocean-view home and neighboring residences are not in immediate danger.
Starlink internet service, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, will be provided to the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) field hospital in southern Gaza for patients needing real-time video medical consultations, the UAE’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Ukraine's military said Wednesday it used high-tech naval drones to sink a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea, a report that has not been confirmed by Russian authorities.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that its European members and Canada have ramped up defense spending to record levels, as he warned that former U.S. president Donald Trump was undermining their security by calling into question the U.S. commitment to its allies.
Inmates at a Mississippi prison were forced to mix raw cleaning chemicals without protective equipment, with one alleging she later contracted terminal cancer and was denied timely medical care, a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges.
The Northwest Territories has signed deals with the federal government that earmark $36 million for the territory's health system.
Fewer than half of Canadians feel medical assistance in dying should be available to people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness, the results of a new survey showed Wednesday.
A new study by an international team of scientists has documented 'playful teasing' in orangutans, chimpanzees, bonobos and gorillas, according to a press release published Wednesday.
On Feb. 20, 1824, an English naturalist and theologian recognized that recently discovered fossils belonged to a huge bygone reptile, and gave it a formal scientific name: Megalosaurus, meaning 'great lizard.'
The United Nations' top tech official fears that corporate interests may undermine the push to rein in artificial intelligence, exacerbating social divisions and encroaching on human rights.
A young Winnipeg fashion designer didn’t expect to find himself on one of fashion’s biggest stages so soon in his career.
The scheduled trial next week of a movie weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin may hinge on an enduring mystery: How did live ammunition find its way onto the set of a film set where it was expressly prohibited?
Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.
Disneyland employees who perform as various Disney characters at the theme park are seeking to join the Actor’s Equity Association, which represents everything from actors on Broadway to strippers in Los Angeles.
Lyft shares jumped 62 per cent after the closing bell Tuesday thanks in part to a typo in the ride-hailing company's earnings release that appears to have sent investors' auto-trading algorithms into a buying frenzy.
Members of Parliament have invited several top executives from BCE Inc. and Bell Canada to testify later this month about the company's decision to cut about nine per cent of its workforce this year.
Ahead of Valentine's Day comes a love story for the ages. It was lost for decades but unearthed when a young couple decided to give their Minneapolis home a facelift.
Companion bots use vast amounts of training data to mimic human language, but they also come with features such as voice calls, picture exchanges and more emotional exchanges that allow them to form deeper connections with the humans on the other side of the screen.
A love letter standing the test of time was found in a Grand Rapids man’s toolbox. He shared with FOX 17 the story behind the notes written more than half a century ago. “It's almost like a true love story. People just don't write things like that nowadays; it's almost like poetry,” said Rick Trojanowski.
A class-action suit was filed Wednesday in federal court in New York arguing that the major junior hockey system in North America violates U.S. antitrust law.
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly will appeal a five-game suspension handed down by the NHL on Tuesday, TSN is reporting.
A legendary dual threat for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 1950s and 60s who won four Grey Cups with the team has died.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Your ride-hailing driver could be getting paid just $6.37 an hour, a fraction of Ontario’s minimum wage, according to a new report
A new report suggests drivers may see higher premiums for their electric vehicles as the insurance industry adjusts to the shift from gas-powered cars to electric alternatives.
