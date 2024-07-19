Health

    • 'Do not use homemade sunscreen,' Health Canada warns

    Health Canada released an official statement Friday warning consumers not to use homemade sunscreen after widely circulated posts showed social media influencers and bloggers mixing SPF recipes.

    "Making and using homemade sunscreen products presents risks, as they are unlikely to be effective at protecting you from the sun's harmful UV rays," the health department said.

    Health Canada said it recommends consumers use authorized sunscreen products — those with a Drug Identification Number (DIN) or Natural Product Number (NPN).

    In response to social media claims that sunscreen causes more harm than good, alleging that using it religiously can lead to a vitamin D deficiency or excess chemical absorption and cause cancer, Health Canada advised that "all authorized sunscreens on the market are safe when used as directed."

    In the statement, Health Canada warned that exposure to the sun without protection can cause skin cancer. It added that consumers should use sunscreen, and further protect themselves with proper clothing, shade, and limit time outdoors during peak sun hours to avoid sunburn, skin cancer and skin aging. 

    Dermatologists who spoke with CTVNews.ca echoed caution against homemade sunscreens.

    "It's a horrible idea and an unnecessary practice. At best, it's wasting materials and, at worst, it's going to damage somebody's skin, either from the material itself or from the lack of protection when they then go out in the sun," Dr. Renée Beach said, dermatologist and founder of Toronto's DermAtelier on Avenue.

    Health Canada said it found no new safety concerns associated with the risk of skin reactions to sunscreen products.

    With files from CTVNews.ca's Alex Arsenych

