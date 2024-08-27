Contact lenses recalled in Canada over 'quality issue'

Several types of contact lenses have been recalled due to “an isolated quality issue,” Health Canada reported Monday.

The problem was related to a third party solvent used in manufacturing, according to a government notice about Total1 and Total30 lenses. A substance found within that solvent was detected in the finished lenses, triggering the recall.

A full list of affected products can be found here.

Various models of Dailies Total1 One-Day Contact Lenses For Astigmatism, Soft Contact Lens delefilcon A Multifocal, and Total30 (Lehfilcon A) Soft Contact Lenses are included in the recall.

“As a result, the identified lots may not meet Alcon's performance standards for the entirety of its shelf life,” reads the notice.

The issue was identified by Alcon Laboratories, the company responsible for the products. Alcon is located in Texas.