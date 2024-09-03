Canada issues new travel advice amid spread of bug-transmitted disease

Canada is advising travellers to be aware of reported viral Oropouche outbreaks in the Americas, where overall cases are higher than expected and some countries have recorded their first-ever infections.

The disease is transmitted to humans through the bites of a midge bug, or no-see-um, and possibly mosquitos. Symptoms include fever, severe headaches, vomiting and dizziness.

The virus is not new to the Americas, but its appearances in Brazil, Bolivia and Cuba are unprecedented.

"There are concerns that Oropouche virus can be transmitted from a pregnant person to their unborn baby, with negative pregnancy outcomes, including stillbirth," reads the government health notice, which adds that pregnant travellers should follow its bug-bite prevention advice closely.

Areas where Oropouche has been detected in Cuba are highlighted in orange above. (Source: U.S. Center for Disease Control)

Travel-related Oropouche, also called OVD or sloth fever, infections have been reported around the world. Most have been linked to travel to Cuba. Local officials began fumigation campaigns in Havana on Friday, Reuters reported, but those efforts have been thwarted by the country's fuel shortages.

More details to come.