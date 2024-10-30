Entertainment

    • 'My voice is not recovering': Sarah McLachlan postpones Canada-wide tour due to illness

    Sarah McLachlan performs at the Juno Awards in London, Ont., Sunday, March 17, 2019. Sarah McLachlan will sing Canada's national anthem on Thursday as the Toronto Raptors attempt to win their first NBA championship. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press) Sarah McLachlan performs at the Juno Awards in London, Ont., Sunday, March 17, 2019. Sarah McLachlan will sing Canada's national anthem on Thursday as the Toronto Raptors attempt to win their first NBA championship. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press)
    Renowned Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan has postponed her 30th anniversary tour, citing illness.

    “My voice is not recovering, and I need to take this time to heal,” McLachlan wrote on social media Wednesday. “We are working as fast as we can to reschedule the shows and previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates.”

    McLachlan was scheduled to play 13 shows across Canada from Nov. 1 to Nov. 20.

    Earlier this week, she wrote on social media that she had to cancel a show in Boston scheduled for Oct. 29 after coming down with acute laryngitis – a temporary inflammation in the throat caused by a virus or strain.

    More details to come. 

