Climate and Environment

    • Much of Canada under weather advisories due to high heat, heavy rain, smoky skies

    A map from Environment Canada shows weather alerts for 10 Canadian Provinces and Territories on Thursday, July 11, 2024. A map from Environment Canada shows weather alerts for 10 Canadian Provinces and Territories on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
    Complaining about the weather often feels like a Canadian national pastime, but recently, extreme conditions have elevated complaints to safety concerns across the country.

    On Thursday, Environment Canada issued weather alerts for 10 of the country’s provinces and territories, and while conditions vary by region, the danger is shared by Canadians across the country.

    Nova Scotia

    The government agency issued heat warnings for Antigonish, Pictou and Colchester counties with temperatures predicted to reach as high as 29 C, with a humidex value of 37.

    The government also issued a special weather statement alerting residents of western Cape Breton to prepare for potential heavy rain.

    Prince Edward Island

    Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Prince County. Total rainfall is predicted to be 40 to 60 millimetres. Similar storms in the past caused flooding, erosion and washouts.

    Less rain is expected on the east side of the island, but a special weather statement is in effect for Queens and Kings counties.

    New Brunswick

    The government issued two alerts for much of southern New Brunswick where a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect. The same region is under a rainfall warning, with 40 to 80 millimetres of rain expected.

    A special weather statement was also issued for Moncton and southeast New Brunswick where the province borders with Nova Scotia.

    Quebec

    A rainfall warning from Environment Canada was issued for parts of southern Quebec, but the agency lifted it's warning for the Island of Montreal following the record-breaking precipitation on Wednesday.

    The government posted a wind warning for Parc national des Pingualuit in northern Quebec, with gusts of up to 90 km/h expected.

    Ontario

    Heat warnings were issued for central, southern and western parts of the province including Fort Hope and Sioux Lookout. Daytime highs are expected to reach 30 C with humidex values near 35.

    The heat is expected to carry through the weekend in Ontario. Environment Canada said a cooler airmass could arrive Sunday night.

    Manitoba

    Weather advisories have been issued for nearly all of Manitoba, with the exceptions being northeast and north-central regions.

    Environment Canada is warning about air quality for parts of the province including Gillam and Brochet, due to thick smoke wafting in from the west. Much of the province is also under a heat warning, with daytime highs expected to reach 30 C or higher on Thursday and Friday. Humidex values could reach 40 C.

    The heat warning applies to areas including Winnipeg and Brandon, among other municipalities.

    Saskatchewan

    All of Saskatchewan is under weather alerts today, with poor air quality or high temperature warnings issued.

    Wildfire smoke is causing reduced visibility and poor air quality in the northern half of the province, forecasters said.

    Alberta

    Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality in northern parts of Alberta, according to Environment Canada.

    Additionally, a long-duration heat event continues in central and southern parts of Alberta, extending heat warnings through Thursday and possibly into the weekend.

    British Columbia

    Several heat warnings have been posted for parts of southern British Columbia, with daytime highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the mid-teens.

    A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Fort Nelson, B.C. with conditions favourable for strong wind, hail and heavy rain.

    Northwest Territories

    Air quality and rainfall warnings have both been issued for the Ft. Laird region of the Northwest Territories. The air quality is being impacted by wildfires, but forecasters said rainfall may reduce smoke in the area.

    Environment Canada is advising residents of regions affected by weather alerts to be aware of worsening health conditions. They recommend rescheduling outdoor events in places affected by high temperatures, poor air quality or heavy rain.

