ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

‘Hypocrisy is next level:’ Canadian officials criticized for using disappearing messages on Signal

By Daniel Otis

Published

The Signal app is seen on a mobile device screen on March 25, 2025, in Chicago. (Kiichiro Sato/AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.