ADVERTISEMENT

World

Marjorie Taylor Greene laughs off protests to deliver pro-Trump message at Georgia town hall

By The Associated Press

Published

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a town-hall style meeting, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Acworth, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.