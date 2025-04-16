Entertainment

Weinstein’s lawyers want him hospitalized instead of in jail during #MeToo retrial

By The Associated Press

Published

Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Supreme Court on the second day of jury selection in the rape trial against him, in New York, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.