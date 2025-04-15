ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Paige Bueckers, UConn national champion guard, selected No. 1 overall by Dallas Wings in WNBA draft

By CNN

Published

Paige Bueckers arrives before the 2025 WNBA draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.