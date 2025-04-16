ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

BREAKING: Deadly double shooting in Riverdale, suspects at large: police

By Phil Tsekouras

Police say two men are dead after a shooting in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood. CP24's Courtney Heels reports.


















