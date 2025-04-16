ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Crown drops second-degree murder charge for teen in stabbing death of Halifax boy

By The Canadian Press

Published

Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, who was fatally stabbed in a parking garage near the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, 2024, is pictured. (Source: Facebook)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.