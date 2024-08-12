Canadians should be prepared for more wildfires and hurricanes: Environment Canada

Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
Human-caused climate change is making heat waves much more likely, the federal government says, bringing extreme weather from fires to storms.
That's according to Environment and Climate Change Canada's rapid extreme weather event attribution system, which compares today's climate to a pre-industrial one.
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says there will be more wildfires from British Columbia to Manitoba this month, with climate change fuelling them.
There are 474 fires blazing across the country, compared to the roughly 900 fires at this time last year.
Even when conditions become less dry, Canadians have another thing to worry about: hurricanes.
Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan is also urging Canadians to prepare for more major named storms this season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was strongly felt Monday afternoon from the Los Angeles area all the way to San Diego, swaying buildings, rattling dishes and setting off car alarms, but no major damage or injuries were immediately reported.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
The recently appointed chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission says he has agreed to resign today after an investigation into comments he made in the past related to Israel.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is taking an internal review into the immigration and screening of a father and son recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot 'extremely seriously.'
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Rachael Gunn arrived in Paris as a competitive breaker excited to make her Olympic debut. She leaves an internet sensation, her performances viewed by millions across social media.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. paid $18.4 million in bonuses this year after hundreds of jobs at the public broadcaster were eliminated. Documents obtained through access-to-information laws show CBC/Radio-Canada paid out bonuses to 1,194 employees for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.
Canadians have experienced numerous, sweltering heat waves this summer, and federal analysis reveals climate change made the unseasonable temperatures much more likely.
Jasper residents will be able to start returning home on Friday, Aug. 16, officials announced on Monday.
An allegedly impaired Toronto driver who was found asleep at the wheel at a police station parking lot north of the city has been charged with impaired driving.
Some Canadian provinces are in for a mixed bag of thunderstorms, heat warnings and air quality alerts as summer weather and wildfires continue this week
Arianne Risso worked every day to help her patients battle cancer. That made it all the more heart wrenching when her life -- along with that of seven other doctors -- ended abruptly after a plane tumbled from the sky in Brazil.
Donald Trump is returning -- at least for one night -- to do a live interview Monday on X, the platform from which he was banned for nearly two years following the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and is telling the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area, as the U.S. on Monday said it believes Iran or its proxies may launch a strike against Israel as soon as this week.
The FBI says it is investigating allegations that sensitive documents from Donald Trump's campaign were stolen in a cyber intrusion days after the campaign declared it had been hacked by Iran.
Frequent beatings, overcrowding, withholding of basic rations. Released Palestinians have described to The Associated Press worsening abuses in Israeli prisons crammed with thousands detained since the war in Gaza began 10 months ago.
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
Just two weeks after receiving a pacemaker in May, John Kebert was able to get back to his hikes he had missed so much.
An electronic music festival on a beach in eastern Spain has set up tents where revelers can drug-test their drinks to ensure they do not contain psychoactive substances slipped into the beverages without their consent.
Mars may be drenched beneath its surface, with enough water hiding in the cracks of underground rocks to form a global ocean, new research suggests.
A pair of American astronauts may be asked to wait six more months in space before returning to earth, NASA officials acknowledged Wednesday.
A trove of ancient artifacts from Egypt's last dynasty has been discovered in 63 tombs in the Nile Delta area and experts are working to restore and classify the finds, an official with the country's antiquities authority said Monday.
A group of U.K. celebrities, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, offered their congratulations to Team Great Britain for their performance at the Olympics in Paris, France.
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
Costco knows you’re using your friend’s membership card. To save you the embarrassment of telling you off when you’re in the checkout line, now Costco will try to catch membership moochers before they even get in the door.
Goodyear Canada is planning to spend more than $575 million to expand and modernize an eastern Ontario plant to produce electric vehicle and all-terrain tires and make its processes more energy efficient.
Street artist Banksy on Monday unveiled a new mural of a rhinoceros that looks like it is climbing on top of a car in London — the eighth animal-themed artwork he has posted in the past week in a collection that includes elephants, a goat, a wolf, pelicans and more.
They’re adorable. They require less food and space. And without much coaxing, they might help cut the grass.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
The Boston Red Sox suspended Jarren Duran for two games on Monday without pay after he shouted a homophobic slur to a fan behind home plate who heckled him in a loss to the Houston Astros a day earlier.
The Paris Games are over, the Olympic flame that hung suspended in a cauldron above the Jardins de Tuileries extinguished, and the Olympic flag handed over to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there has been a 'sharp increase' in the number of fatal motorcycle crashes across the province in recent weeks, calling the trend 'senseless and preventable.'
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they laid more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over the August long weekend.
Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Blvd. were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.
Armed with a keen eye and curiosity, Jim Wilson has watched birds in New Brunswick for decades. Recently, Wilson saw his 400th species of bird, but the search continues for the next one.
A recent Rentals.ca and Urbanation survey shows average rental rates rose 5.9 per cent across the country compared to this time last year, but in Halifax it's a different story.
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
A 400-acre ranch in B.C.'s Okanagan has hit the market for $2.5 million and one of the property's selling features is a hobbit-hole-inspired house that has been named one of Canada's most wish-listed Airbnbs.
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
A whole decade later, there are calls to bring back a trend which brought attention and donations to a good cause.
After a week of firefighting, the Hullcar Mountain wildfire, located on a hillside 13 kilometres northwest of Armstrong, B.C., is no longer out of control.
A B.C.-based crypto trading platform lied to its customers while "diverting" $13 million-worth of their assets to gambling, according the provincial regulator.
Police near Victoria are asking for the public's help as they investigate an attempted arson outside a business in Oak Bay.
Homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Markham real estate agent who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on Friday.
Police have released new details regarding a weekend collision in Oshawa that killed one person and injured eight others.
The city says that it is moving forward with two affordable housing projects – one of them a plan to turn a parking lot in Kensington Market into affordable housing, even though the project is not fully funded yet.
A random sexual assault by a nude man in the southwest community of Elbow Park over the weekend has prompted a warning from Calgary police.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford say they are prepared to work with the city of Ottawa as Mayor Mark Sutcliffe warns of potential cuts to transit services without financial help from the federal and provincial governments, but made no funding commitments to the city.
The Municipality of Chelsea, Que. has extended a state of emergency called after a torrential rainstorm last week caused severe damage to roads and homes.
A popular kids gym in Barrhaven has temporarily closed its doors, forcing parents to find alternate arrangements for camps and classes. In a letter to customers, My Gym Ottawa says it is closing its doors temporarily due to unforeseen circumstances.
Whether it's cleaning out flooded homes or getting insurance claims started, Montrealers can expect a lengthy repair job after last Friday's massive rainfall.
Monday is the anniversary of one of the darkest days for Montreal Expos fans. On Aug. 12, 1994, the first full day of the Major League Baseball strike started and ended the Expos' run at first place in the league and potential run to the World Series.
Quebec municipalities hit by the remnants of tropical storm Debby say they're looking at months of recovery from a natural disaster that was unlike anything they had seen before.
Find out more about what services will be available in Jasper, Alta. on Friday as residents return home.
One person has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot on Louis Bull First Nation last week.
Maritimers were treated to both the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, and the Perseid meteor shower Sunday night and into Monday morning.
A 78-year-old woman died in a crash at a Charlottetown, P.E.I., roundabout on Saturday.
A Nova Scotia fund is giving nearly $1.2 million to 64 first responder organizations, including search and rescue teams, fire departments, and hazardous materials units.
A purple-flowered weed is taking over parts of Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood – and a community organization is teaching residents how to eradicate it.
A woman from Portage la Prairie has died after the Sea-Doo she was riding on was struck by a boat over the weekend.
A teenage boy was rushed to hospital Saturday night after a machete attack left him with life-altering injuries.
RCMP say a man walking along the Trans-Canada Highway near Mortlach, Sask. Sunday night was hit and killed by a vehicle.
As harvest gets underway for many farmers across Saskatchewan – the province is reminding everyone to be vigilant and stay safe.
Over the weekend, teasers showed the seven remaining teams propelling down the Elora Gorge and visiting the Guelph Civic Museum.
Around 2:40 p.m. Monday, a transport truck struck debris on the roadway, which punctured the fuel tank, police said.
Guelph Police have charged a man after they said a healthcare worker was touched inappropriately by a patient.
Saskatoon police say a body has been recovered from the South Saskatchewan River.
One of Canada’s two railway titans is clapping back after its workers got the green light to move ahead with a strike in just over a week.
Police have deemed the death of a 41-year-old Prince Albert man on the weekend a homicide following the results of an autopsy.
Hundreds of northern Ontario mill workers and their families are on pins and needles after Cochrane's biggest employer went up in flames.
A single-vehicle crash involving a Sudbury police cruiser at a playground caused quite a stir on a quiet street in Minnow Lake on Sunday.
A pickup truck and a commercial motor vehicle collided head-on Sunday on Highway 11 near Hallébourg, leaving the pickup driver with serious injuries.
A city garbage truck was overturned this morning, spilling trash all over the road.
A 65-year-old Aylmer man is out $83,000 after he was the victim of an online scam. According to police, the victim met a woman online two years ago. The pair got married by proxy in the United States but never met in person.
A Barrie judge has ruled the widow of a Penetanguishene man murdered by their son in 2019 can re-plead her civil lawsuit claim.
Motorists in Barrie’s south end will soon have to deal with yet another construction disruption starting this week.
Highway 11 is reopened in Huntsville Ont., following a single-vehicle crash that left three people in critical condition.
Essex County OPP say the body of a missing swimmer has been located near Leamington in Lake Erie.
The union representing Windsor's library workers has expressed "major concerns" over proposed changes to the operating hours of library branches across the city starting in 2025.
OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven-year-old was one of the people injured. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.
The first of four new tugboats built for the Royal Canadian Navy have arrived in British Columbia, two years behind schedule and nearly four years since the first steel was cut for the $102-million project.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
Two men convicted of mischief at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade are to learn their sentences later this month.
The final stage of a water infrastructure project in Lethbridge will kick off Monday morning, closing the intersection of 11 Street South and Sixth Avenue South.
The Okotoks Dawgs and Lethbridge Bulls played deep into the night Friday in the deciding game of their WCBL playoff series before the Dawgs won 4-3 in the 13th inning.
A 35-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with dangerous and impaired driving following an incident Aug. 10 on Albert Street East.
Environment and Climate Change Canada says conserving land is crucial to maintaining biodiversity and preserving habitats that support diverse species and ecological processes.
As of Sunday evening, there were 21 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with no new fires confirmed on Saturday or Sunday.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
