Climate and Environment

Canadians should be prepared for more wildfires and hurricanes: Environment Canada

Share

Human-caused climate change is making heat waves much more likely, the federal government says, bringing extreme weather from fires to storms.

That's according to Environment and Climate Change Canada's rapid extreme weather event attribution system, which compares today's climate to a pre-industrial one.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says there will be more wildfires from British Columbia to Manitoba this month, with climate change fuelling them.

There are 474 fires blazing across the country, compared to the roughly 900 fires at this time last year.

Even when conditions become less dry, Canadians have another thing to worry about: hurricanes.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan is also urging Canadians to prepare for more major named storms this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion Why hasn't King Charles spoken publicly about the U.K. riots?

Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Local Spotlight

Vancouver

Toronto

Calgary

Ottawa

Montreal

Edmonton

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Regina

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

London

Barrie

Windsor

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Lethbridge

Sault Ste. Marie

N.L.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News