Canada

    • Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness

    People shop at Costco in Mississauga, Ont., on April 8, 2021. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press) People shop at Costco in Mississauga, Ont., on April 8, 2021. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.

    Danone Canada is asking consumers who bought its Kirkland Signature Probiotic Yogurt to avoid eating the product. The yogurt was sold in 24 packs of 100-gram servings, with the Costco item identification number 1264134.

     

    Consumers can return it to a Costco warehouse to obtain a full refund, the company added. It said the yogurt may have a type of yeast that could cause illness.

    "The food safety risk is low as this yeast is not known to grow in refrigerated temperatures," Danone Canada said in a written notice Monday that Costco sent to affected customers and posted on its website. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

    The affected products have "best before" dates Oct. 18, 20 and 22.

    Those who want more information can contact the company via email at service.canada@danone.com, or call 1-888-846-8203 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET from Monday to Friday, excluding holidays.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING LHSC Shakeup: Board resigns, province appoints David Musyj as supervisor

      A statement from the province said Musyj will work closely with LHSC senior leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, and management practices, including concerning financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review.

    • 'Serious injuries' reported after Huron County crash

      OPP are investigating a crash that has sent the driver of a truck to hospital with serious injuries. Just before 5 a.m., police reported Donnybrook Line in Lucknow closed between Bruce Road 86 and Zion Road following the crash.

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News