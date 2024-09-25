Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness

A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.

Danone Canada is asking consumers who bought its Kirkland Signature Probiotic Yogurt to avoid eating the product. The yogurt was sold in 24 packs of 100-gram servings, with the Costco item identification number 1264134.

Consumers can return it to a Costco warehouse to obtain a full refund, the company added. It said the yogurt may have a type of yeast that could cause illness.

"The food safety risk is low as this yeast is not known to grow in refrigerated temperatures," Danone Canada said in a written notice Monday that Costco sent to affected customers and posted on its website. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

The affected products have "best before" dates Oct. 18, 20 and 22.

Those who want more information can contact the company via email at service.canada@danone.com, or call 1-888-846-8203 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET from Monday to Friday, excluding holidays.