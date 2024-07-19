Woman found dead in suitcase in Newfoundland; spouse found dead, suspected in killing

St. John's -

Content warning: The following article contains graphic information. Reader discretion is advised.

Police in St. John's, N.L., say a woman's body was found in a suitcase in the city's downtown this week and her spouse — who was found dead a day prior — is suspected of killing her.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. James Cadigan says the 33-year-old Iranian woman's body was discovered Tuesday night in a suitcase in a vacant lot. He says it had been placed in the area six days before.

Cadigan says her 34-year-old Iranian husband was found dead in his home on Monday.

He says police have not determined whether their deaths involve a murder-suicide, and he says the two "had no involvement" with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary prior to the discovery of their bodies.

Cadigan says the woman arrived in Newfoundland on May 15 and the man had been living in downtown St. John's for several years.

Police are not releasing their names to protect their family's privacy, and are looking for any information from the public about what happened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.