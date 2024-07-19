Woman found dead in suitcase in Newfoundland; spouse found dead, suspected in killing

BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
Content warning: The following article contains graphic information. Reader discretion is advised.
Police in St. John's, N.L., say a woman's body was found in a suitcase in the city's downtown this week and her spouse — who was found dead a day prior — is suspected of killing her.
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. James Cadigan says the 33-year-old Iranian woman's body was discovered Tuesday night in a suitcase in a vacant lot. He says it had been placed in the area six days before.
Cadigan says her 34-year-old Iranian husband was found dead in his home on Monday.
He says police have not determined whether their deaths involve a murder-suicide, and he says the two "had no involvement" with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary prior to the discovery of their bodies.
Cadigan says the woman arrived in Newfoundland on May 15 and the man had been living in downtown St. John's for several years.
Police are not releasing their names to protect their family's privacy, and are looking for any information from the public about what happened.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.
Danger and fear are so pervasive throughout the national political ethos it is now the norm, writes Washington political columnist Eric Ham.
Canadians who feel like they are getting less bang for their buck at the grocery store these days might be right. A new report shows the effects of shrinkflation are real.
A former Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
A global technology outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals and backed up border crossings in Canada on Friday, as issues persisted hours after problems with Microsoft services were said to be getting fixed.
The latest developments on the Canadian impacts of the global technology outage that is causing massive disruptions to companies and services around the world.
As an Ontario woman put away her China dishes after Christmas Dinner in 2018, she noticed her cabinet doors refused to shut.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Steven MacKinnon as Canada's new minister of labour and seniors, filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, left by outgoing minister Seamus O'Regan.
A global technology outage linked to a faulty software update has had a ripple effect on Canadians.
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the outage affected approximately 50,000 electronic devices across the health ministry, including 30,000 on the B.C. mainland and another 20,000 on Vancouver Island.
A number of scheduled flights at the Vancouver airport have been affected by the massive technology outage causing disruptions at companies and services around the world.
The out-of-control Shetland Creek fire in British Columbia's southern Interior has more than doubled in size due to what the wildfire service describes as "significant overnight growth" and more accurate mapping.
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to flight cancellations in Toronto this morning, with Porter Airlines grounding all flights until 3 p.m.
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to major disruptions in the GTA and other parts of Ontario.
A small number of flights leaving Calgary were impacted by a technology outage that's causing widespread concern around the world.
Calgary's air quality is expected to be somewhat poor for the start of the weekend.
Calgary Stampeders fans looking for tickets to Sunday’s game against the B.C. Lions were back in business Friday afternoon, after a global software glitch shut down ticket access Friday morning.
A global technology outage grounded flights and impacted services at hospitals Friday morning in Ottawa.
Retailers and residents in the ByWard Market are calling on Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and the City of Ottawa to take immediate steps to revitalize and improve safety in the popular Ottawa tourist area.
It's one of Quebec's many idiosyncrasies that in the dog days of summer, when everyone wishes they were on holiday, virtually the entire construction industry and a good chunk of the rest of the province close up shop for two weeks.
Some airlines at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport are being affected by a global technology outage.
A 65-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle crossing the street in Montreal on Friday morning.
Two teenage girls were stabbed in St. Albert Thursday night.
Chipewyan Lake in northern Alberta was evacuated Thursday night as an out-of-control wildfire burned toward the community.
For the next 10 days, Edmontonians can adopt a pet at the humane society with a discount.
An ultralight plane crashed into a cornfield outside of Fredericton on Friday. Officials have not confirmed how many occupants were in the plane, but ultralight aircrafts often only have one seat.
Anxiety gripped a Newfoundland fishing community Friday as a massive search was underway for a missing vessel carrying seven harvesters that hadn't been heard from in two days.
A 33-year-old man is facing a stunting charge after police say he was driving 160 km/h in a 110 km/h speed zone.
A global information technology outage is causing disruptions in Manitoba.
The federal Conservatives have named their candidate for the Elmwood-Transcona byelection.
Parks Canada said more evidence of zebra mussels has been found in a Manitoba lake.
Heat warnings continue to soar across Saskatchewan, and while it is important to enjoy these summer months, it is also important to stay healthy in these temperatures.
Demand has doubled over the past two years at the Moose Jaw food bank but donations have not been keeping up.
The family of Isabella “Bella Brave” Thomson is encouraging people to wear pink in her honour on Friday.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is hoping to find a forever home for a blind dog named Honey.
A former Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
Saskatchewan had the highest increase in farmland value in the country in 2023, according to a report from Farm Credit Canada (FCC).
Saskatoon residents who ride the bus are being impacted by the nation-wide technology outage affecting Microsoft apps and services on Friday.
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
Traffic south of Barrie along Highway 400 was at a standstill in both directions on Friday because of a collision.
A 17-year-old girl has succumbed to injuries she suffered during a stabbing earlier this week. Emergency responders were called to Wellesley Crescent late Tuesday night after two people were stabbed by a man.
Pride London Festival organizers confirm extra security and alternate planning are in place should protesters disrupt events this weekend. The annual event held at Victoria Park, celebrates inclusion and diversity in the LGBT2QSIA community.
Traffic south of Barrie along Highway 400 was at a standstill in both directions on Friday because of a collision.
A coroner's inquest into the death of a Central North Correctional Centre (CNCC) inmate concluded with nearly two dozen recommendations from the jury.
Police are investigating a collision involving a cyclist and a van in Innisfil early Thursday evening that left one man in life-threatening condition.
Healthcare providers remind Ontarians they can access virtual urgent care wherever their summer travels took them.
The third suspect wanted in connection to a Walkerville robbery has been arrested.
The Ontario government is announcing the start of construction by Enbridge Gas on its $358 million Panhandle Regional Expansion Project in the southwest region.
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says he was worried about government overreach, food shortages and the COVID-19 vaccine.
In an effort to help raise funds for the YWCA Lethbridge and District, the women’s shelter is set to open an online auction to sell off its fitness equipment.
A hunter from Amherstburg and another from Guelph have been fined at total of $10,500 for moose-hunting violations dating back to 2022.
A 29-year-old suspect has been charged after someone stole a puppy and several bottles of booze in Elliot Lake before speeding off in a pickup truck.
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle late Thursday evening in Sault Ste. Marie, sending them to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Firefighters began attacking a fire near Labrador City from the ground today, marking a new stage in the effort to get the roaring wildfire under control.
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
The most striking thing about walking the floor of the Republican National Convention (RNC) is seeing just how much this is Donald Trump's party, CTV News' Vassy Kapelos says.
Elections Canada is suggesting possible changes to protect the political nomination process from foreign meddling, including barring non-citizens from helping choose candidates, requiring parties to publish contest rules and explicitly outlawing practices such as voting more than once.
Health Canada warned the public in an official statement Friday against homemade sunscreen after viral posts showed social media influencers creating recipes for SPF.
Marketing experts say two brands that recently had to recall plant-based milk contaminated with Listeria can come back from the deadly outbreak, but they must move quickly to regain consumer trust.
Sealed bottles of tattoo and permanent makeup ink, including some marked as sterile, contained millions of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to new research by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
A faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday, grounding flights, knocking media outlets offline, and disrupting hospitals, small businesses and government offices. The breadth of the outages highlighted the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a few providers for key computing services.
As more people look to find love on dating apps and social media these days, so too are those looking to commit romance scams as artificial intelligence makes it harder to know what's real and what isn't.
Researchers say they know the 'Big One' is coming, but when should we expect it? Scientists say predicting when a megathrust earthquake will occur is a guessing game.
Actress Cheng Pei-pei, best known for her martial arts roles in films such as 'Come Drink with Me' and 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,' has died. She was 78.
Film critic Richard Crouse offers a list of movies to watch when you need a mood boost.
The final trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster 'Deadpool & Wolverine' features a brief glimpse of Vancouver – hometown of star Ryan Reynolds.
The former senior manager of special operations for eBay Inc.'s. global security team was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for his role in a cyberstalking campaign that included sending a preserved fetal pig and a bloody pig Halloween mask to a Massachusetts couple's home.
A grocery code of conduct could stabilize food prices in the future and encourage more investment in the Canadian food industry, according to the president of Kraft Heinz Canada.
Cristian Villamarin says he's been sober-curious for around a decade, but for a long time he was not impressed with the offerings when it came to non-alcoholic wines and beers.
A giant slide in Detroit reopened Friday, and no one lost a tooth – yet. The slide at Belle Isle state park made headlines, landed on late night TV and even inspired a song after viral videos in 2022 showed riders flying and bouncing down the bumpy ramp.
What was your most thrilling first date? In 2016, two young Russians known for their extreme 'rooftopping' adventures skipped the perfunctory happy hour cocktail and instead ascended China’s tallest incomplete skyscraper, the 1,957-foot-high Goldin Finance 117.
Shoko Miyata, the 19-year-old captain of the Japan women's artistic gymnastics team, has withdrawn from the squad for the Paris Games after violating the team's code of conduct by smoking, the Japanese Gymnastics Association said on Friday.
Tiger Woods has made an early exit from the Open Championship, but the US golfer has vowed to be back for the 2025 major.
It appears that not even race car drivers are immune to Toronto gridlock.
Stellantis is warning the owners of more than 2,900 hybrid minivans in Canada to stop charging their vehicles and park them outdoors, away from buildings and other cars, due to the risk of battery fires.
Ford Motor Co. says it plans to assemble its F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks at its Oakville, Ont., assembly plant starting in 2026, adding capacity of up to 100,000 additional units.
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
