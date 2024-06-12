Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?

Mother wants child's ICU visit investigated alongside tonsil surgery deaths at Hamilton hospital
An Ontario mother is sharing her story after she says her daughter almost died following a tonsillectomy at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue, from the high cost of living to the ubiquitous prompts.
But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.
You may think your entire tip will go directly to your dine-in restaurant server, but sometimes that's not the case, Marc Mentzer, professor of human resources and organizational behaviour at the University of Saskatchewan, said in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca on Wednesday.
The restaurant may have a tip pooling arrangement, usually imposed by management, for instance. This happens when all servers' tips are pooled and each server gets a share, he explained.
Another practice in Canada is tipping out, which is when restaurant management requires a certain amount of servers' tips to be shared with other employees who don't normally receive tips, commonly kitchen staff, Mentzer pointed out.
He estimates that a normal tip-out to other staff would be four to six per cent of each server's sales, or it could vary from restaurant to restaurant. Tipping out is widely accepted and customary in every province, except in Quebec, he added.
In some provinces, house tipping is legally permitted, which occurs when the manager or owner takes some of the tips as their personal income. He says some provinces permit house tipping if the manager is waiting on tables, while others have no limits on what proportion of the tips they can take.
It's less clear how much workers take from tips as it can vary from one company to another, industry experts say.
Keerthana Rang, spokesperson for Uber Canada, says Uber Eats delivery people and Uber drivers take home 100 per cent of all tips.
"Uber takes zero fees on tips," she said in an email to CTVNews.ca on Wednesday.
Jocelyn Rhindress, senior manager of national and Atlantic business resources with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, says two types of tipping exist in Canada from the perspective of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
Most tips will be considered controlled tipping, which means it needs to be reported as total income to the CRA, said Rhindress, who is based in Moncton, N.B.
"So any money that comes through and gets a touch point from the employer is considered a controlled tip," she said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Wednesday. Controlled tipping includes money that comes through debit machines, pooled tips, or even when the server gives cash to the employer that later gets distributed to their pay, she added.
Under Canadian law, employers can only take out money from tips if there are court orders and statutory deductions, she pointed out. Court orders may happen when an employee owes money to the employer or someone else that may prompt the court to make the employer deduct from the employee's tips. Employees will have to pay income tax, Canada Pension Plan and Employment Insurance on those tips they receive.
The second type of tipping is direct tipping, which is when the employee takes cash off the table. "The employer doesn't have any interaction with the tips, they're not required to be reported and the employee has 100 per cent control over that portion of the money," she said.
Mike von Massow, food economist and professor at the University of Guelph, says tipping is not the law or rule – it's a social norm.
"I think it's always a good idea to ask who's getting the tip to make sure that the people that you think are, if you think they need it, that they are getting it," he said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Wednesday. "In the current environment, if you don't tip, it generally comes out of the pocket of the person who is serving you."
It's up to the customer to decide if and how much they want to tip, Rhindress adds.
"Ultimately, who and how much anyone tips should remain … the responsibility of the consumer," Rhindress said. "The consumer should have control over who and how much and when they tip."
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
The Liberal government says changes to the capital gains tax will only affect less than one per cent of Canadians and generate nearly $20 billion in new revenue. We asked an economist how accurate that is.
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas failed in her challenge against rules that stop her from competing in elite women's races because judges ruled she did not have standing to bring the case.
Premier Scott Moe is facing criticism after not outright denouncing several conspiracy theories while attending a town hall event in Speers, Sask.
A lake in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains is highlighted on a list outlining the most beautiful ones in the world.
Emergency officials in Ottawa and British Columbia are warning intense drought could mean an increased likelihood of large, challenging fires this summer.
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of a 78-year-old woman during a home invasion and robbery on Vancouver’s west side has been handed a 12-year sentence by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.
Two inmates were hospitalized after separate assaults at British Columbia prisons last week.
The current layout of logs lining Vancouver's Wreck Beach has resulted in less privacy – and more looky-loos – at the popular clothing-optional sunbathing destination, according to a new petition.
The province’s police watchdog says two officers at the centre of the investigation into a fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby earlier this year have not agreed to be interviewed or submitted their notes to investigators.
Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting a steamier-than-normal summer because of climate change, despite a slightly cooler start.
Next week's Collision technology conference in Toronto will be the final one.
A Calgary business is sharing surveillance footage of a brazen theft in hopes of identifying a man who made off with around $5,000 worth of meat products.
Plans have been announced for the construction of a new first-of-it's-kind dementia-friendly public park in northeast Calgary.
Inclusion Alberta has a waiting list of close to 200 people with intellectual disabilities looking for work in Calgary. It's in need of employers to register in its Rotary Employment Partnership to find jobs for them.
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown this afternoon.
Starting in September, Ontario high school students will have to pass a financial literacy test.
The Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit is investigating after home security footage posted online sparked strong reaction from the community.
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
Thefts are on the rise in Montreal with new data from the police (SPVM) showing that it's been a growing problem for the past five years.
The long-promised Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital is set to open in 2026, but before it opens the hospital needs staff and volunteers.
The City of Edmonton said riders are feeling safer on public transit.
Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told media on Wednesday the defenceman "will be ready to play" against the Florida Panthers, who lead the best-of-seven NHL playoff series 2-0, after missing most of Game 2 with an apparent hip injury.
The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a teen girl who hasn't been seen in more than a month.
Halifax police continue to investigate the homicide of Nelson Tyrelle Beals, who was killed in Dartmouth, N.S., two years ago.
A 25-year-old man from Belliveau’s Cove, N.S., is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Church Point last Saturday.
Dozens of tow trucks were parked outside city hall in downtown Sydney, N.S., on Wednesday, blocking one lane of traffic in an effort to also block a proposed bylaw they say would hurt their livelihoods.
Tornado warnings have been issued in parts of western Manitoba.
Shock, speechless and relief. Those are some of the feelings shared by the family of Morgan Harris when they were told by the premier that work is already underway to search the Prairie Green landfill for their relatives' remains.
Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the remains found in a vehicle submerged in a pond is a woman who was reported missing last week, and foul play has been ruled out.
Victor Sawa, who was part of the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) for almost 20 years, has died.
Saskatchewan RCMP are responding to a serious collision on Highway 9 near the communities of Stockholm and Esterhazy.
A Canadian country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. played on their biggest stage yet - American TV.
The Region of Waterloo is still at least seven years away from starting construction to connect the ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) to Cambridge.
A pilot project is using 3D-printed traps to help track an invasive species across Ontario.
A 66-year-old man found seriously injured outside the Fairhaven School on Wednesday morning has died in hospital and police have deemed it a homicide.
Former students of Legacy Christian Academy say they are frustrated that the trial for the school's former director has been paused for five months.
One person was killed and three others were hospitalized in critical condition after a fatal crash on Tuesday evening.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
A police officer in Greater Sudbury has been charged with assault following an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
Elgin OPP have laid impaired driving charges after a driver was spotted unconscious behind the wheel with a child in the vehicle.
It is estimated that more than 12,000 people in St. Thomas and Elgin County are living below the poverty line.
Just after noon Wednesday, Sarnia fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 800-block of Lanark Crescent.
The man convicted of driving drunk in the October 2014 crash along Highway 11 that killed his passenger is back behind bars.
It has been one year since Autumn Shaganash disappeared in Barrie, and detectives say the investigation is ongoing with hopes of bringing her home.
Police are investigating along Barrie's waterfront after one person was taken to the hospital "in medical distress" early Wednesday morning.
Hussein ‘Jae’ Jaber, 26, was seriously injured on May 20 while out for an evening rollerblade.
An early morning fire impacted close to two dozen men that were being housed at the Launch Pad Recovery Centre on Ouellette Avenue.
A multi-million dollar deficit could cost some public school board employees their jobs.
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
Days after well-known local chef Wataru Kakiuchi was stabbed to death in Vancouver, a suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
Hot temperatures are expected to arrive in southern Alberta this summer and that has outreach organizations busy preparing for the heat.
Members of the Lethbridge police tactical team are conducting a training scenario Wednesday in the river valley, the police said in a media statement.
The Brooks Bombers snapped a five-game losing streak Tuesday night, defeating the Lethbridge Bulls 11-6.
Two competing chip stands in Sturgeon Falls located across the street from each other are both up for sale for more than a $1 million each.
Paramedics rallied outside the offices of the District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board as the union that represents them continues to call for a return to the bargaining table to resume contract talks.
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Peggy's Cove, N.S., is one of the most famous locations in the Maritimes. Recent visitors were treated to more than just the iconic landmark.
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
An NDP private member's bill that would criminalize a pattern of abuse known as coercive control is heading to the Senate.
Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc affirmed a plan to have an ongoing commission of inquiry delve into allegations about MPs colluding with foreign meddlers.
Food authorities in Denmark have recalled three types of spicy instant noodle products imported from South Korea over possible risks for 'acute poisoning.' Consumers are asked to discard them or return the noodles to the retailer.
While a rare bacterial infection that can lead to meningitis is on the rise in some provinces across Canada, an infectious diseases specialist says it’s not expected to 'spiral out of control.'
Social media platform X is now hiding your likes. In an update posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter earlier this week, X's engineering team said it would be 'making Likes private for everyone to better protect your privacy.'
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
A pilot project is using 3D-printed traps to help track an invasive species across Ontario.
Françoise Hardy, a French singing legend and pop icon since the 1960s, has died. She was 80. Her son, musician Thomas Dutronc, announced her death on social media, sharing a poignant photo of himself as a child with his mother. Hardy, who had been battling lymphatic cancer since 2004, faced her illness with remarkable candour. She passed away on Tuesday.
A Canadian country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. played on their biggest stage yet - American TV.
Kevin Spacey has said that he was 'too handsy' and that he's been guilty of 'pushing the boundaries' in the past, in a lengthy interview released Tuesday.
Corus Entertainment Inc. says it has 'made some changes' at Global News, citing the same headwinds that have led to massive cuts at other media outlets.
Public trust in the Bank of Canada has been dented by post-pandemic inflation and it needs to be rebuilt, governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday.
Shares of Canadian Western Bank surged Wednesday on the news National Bank was buying it at a $5-billion valuation, while shares of other mid-sized banks also saw some gains as the acquisition trend continued.
John Eaton is a self-taught crafter from Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., who breathes new life into those structures by recreating them as beautiful miniatures.
A lake in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains is highlighted on a list outlining the most beautiful ones in the world.
One of Canada's most prominent museums is reopening after an 18-month upgrade for "cutting-edge" base-isolation retrofitting that would allow it to survive a once-in-2,500-year earthquake.
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitcher Braydon Fisher from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for utility player Cavan Biggio and cash considerations.
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas failed in her challenge against rules that stop her from competing in elite women's races because judges ruled she did not have standing to bring the case.
Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Clippers announced.
The Calgary Parking Authority says it has seen the rise of a scam where fraudsters are slapping fake parking tickets on vehicles around the city.
As automotive thefts continue to run rampant across Canada, auto insurers are forcing drivers to choose between installing costly anti-theft measures or paying higher premiums.
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
