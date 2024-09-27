Canada

    • Suncor Energy pleads guilty to charges for 2019 injury on oil vessel off Newfoundland

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    Suncor Energy has been fined $90,000 after pleading guilty to two charges stemming from a worker injury in 2019 aboard its production vessel in an oilfield off the coast of Newfoundland.

    In a news release Thursday, the province's offshore oil regular said the company must also give $20,000 to the College of the North Atlantic's health and safety management program.

    The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board says Calgary-based Suncor pleaded guilty on Sept. 5 for failing to ensure the safety of its employees and failing to ensure its employees wore a safety harness attached to a lifeline while inside a confined space.

    The board says a worker fell 7.6 metres from a safety ladder while testing for hydrogen sulfide in a ballast tank on the floating production and storage vessel in the Terra Nova offshore oilfield.

    An agreed statement of facts says two emergency response workers then went into the tank to tend to the fallen man, and they were not wearing gas masks.

    Suncor Energy is the majority owner of the Terra Nova oilfield, and it reported net earnings of $1.57 billion in the second quarter of this year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

