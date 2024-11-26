Serial killer Paul Bernardo denied parole for a third time: Key moments from the hearing

Editor's note -- This article contains testimony and details some may find disturbing.

Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, sought parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.

Bernardo has been denied parole twice in the past. Read more background on the case from The Canadian Press.

Replay the events of Tuesday's parole hearing.

4:28 p.m. EST: Bernardo denied parole

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time following a hearing before the Parole Board of Canada.

1:45 p.m. EST: Bernardo describes upbringing

Bernardo is asked what pushed him to commit criminal acts – or in other words, to explain the root of his offences.

He says at the age of 16, his mother told him the man he believed was his biological father was in fact not.

He says his biological father saw him and did not want custody, and that his adoptive father hated him for being the son of his “rival.”

He added his mother didn’t want anything to do with him.

Commissioner says backgrounds of abuse and neglect do not generally lead to offences, and particularly not for Bernardo’s crimes.

1:15 p.m. EST: Bernardo speaks

The hearing has resumed, and Paul Bernardo is talking to the board about the abuse he says he endured at the hands of his parents, how he feels his case is being assessed and what he believes the board has to take into account.

He says he is at the hearing to show he is accountable.

A 2018 courtroom sketch of Paul Bernardo. (Greg Banning / The Canadian Press)

12:05 p.m. EST: Bernardo overestimates progress, says case worker

A case worker is now detailing Bernardo’s situation at a medium security prison.

In May, 2023, Bernardo was transferred to La Macaza, which the case worker describes as a “much more open environment.” Since then, Bernardo has remained compliant and no incidents have been reported.

But, the case worker believes he tends to overestimate his progress and underestimate the risks of his release.

11:45 a.m. EST: 'I thought I would die'

A person identified as Victim #1 explains that this is the first time they are addressing a parole hearing for Paul Bernardo, saying he shows no remorse, no compassion, no regret nor regard.

They say the topic of his crimes comes up more than the members of the parole board can imagine in social settings, at work, and elsewhere. Victim #1 worries about people finding out they are among victims. “That night, I thought I would die by (the) knife he held to my throat.”

All six victim impact statements have been delivered. The board explains that the case will now be presented, then there will be questions, and later a break. After that, Bernardo will speak.

11:20 a.m. EST: Arguments against parole

Tim Danson, the long-time lawyer for the families, is reading part of the victim impact statement on behalf his clients.

It refers to the significance of the designation of Bernardo as a dangerous offender, and the importance of keeping him behind bars.

11:05 EST: What 'Bernardo tried to steal'

The hearing has resumed. Victims are addressing the irreversible and immense losses they have endured.

Bernardo is seated at the conference table across from members of the Parole board. He looks straight ahead as victims in the room speak of protecting the memories and dignity of the victims that “Bernardo tried to steal from them.”

La Macaza Institution, a medium security correctional facility is seen in La Macaza, Que., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)

10:45 a.m. EST: Speaking of loss

The hearing has been paused for a moment. The reading of victim impact statements has been very emotional. Those who knew and loved the teenaged girls Bernardo killed speak of their personal loss.

10:35 a.m. EST: Some victims unable to attend in-person

Heart-wrenching victim impact statements continue at Bernardo parole hearing, but it is hard to hear those who joined via teleconference.

Lawyer Tim Danson had expressed anger and disappointment of the families of victims last week after they were told they were to join remotely.

The parole board made accommodations and they are allowed to be present and to make statements in person, but some were not able to make the journey on short notice.

La Macaza Institution, a medium security correctional facility is seen in La Macaza, Que., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)

10:15 a.m. EST: Do not address the victims

Paul Bernardo is told that he is not, under any circumstances, to address the victims directly. He is in the room, but hard to see on the video feed as he is in the bottom left of the screen.

Persons referred to as Victim 2 and Victim 3 are now providing impact statements via videoconference as to the impact of the murders on their own children, who love a woman they never got a chance to meet. They vow to defend her memory and fight for the victims’ dignity.

A person referred to as Victim 4 is providing a statement via videoconference. They say they wanted to travel to be at the hearing in person, but were unable to. They speak of the intergenerational impacts of the loss of Kristen French, who was fifteen years old when she was murdered by Paul Bernardo.

10 a.m. EST: On the agenda

Six victim impact statements will be read at the hearing. The two Parole Board of Canada commissioners who will make the decision says they have studied Bernardo’s file, but are seeking complementary information. Their focus, they say, is on risk assessment.

Bernardo will speak last, before the commissioners deliberate. They could give their decision on the spot, but have 15 days by law to render a decision.

9:40 a.m. EST: Hearing begins

The parole hearing has gotten underway at LaMacaza medium security institution, about two hours from Montreal.

Paul Bernardo is now 60 years old. He has been behind bars for more than 30 years.

Three representatives of the Parole Board of Canada will be overseeing procedures.

With files from The Canadian Press