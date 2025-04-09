ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Convicted University of Waterloo stabber resentenced due to court error

By Jennifer K. Baker and Heather Senoran

Published

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman is seen in this undated photo from social media. (Source: LinkedIn/Geovanny Villalba)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.