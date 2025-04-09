ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

‘It makes me a bit sad’: ‘White Lotus’ star Aimee Lou Wood doesn’t love all the talk about her teeth

By CNN

Published

Aimee Lou Wood attends the season three premiere of HBO's "The White Lotus" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. (Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.