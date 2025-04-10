ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Barnes, Raptors dominate Hornets 126-96 despite resting starters

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Raptors' A.J. Lawson (0) drives past Charlotte Hornets' KJ Simpson (25) during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.