ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. intelligence investigating whether FBI involved in 2020 Capitol riot

By Reuters

Published

FILE-In this Jan. 6, 2021 photo, insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jose Luis Magana


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.