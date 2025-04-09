ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

‘Everyone has a memory of him,’ Family fondly remembers City of Hamilton employee killed on the job

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Nabil El Ahmed was killed in a collision while on the job in Hamilton on April 4. (El Ahmed family photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.