ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Man struck by flying gas hose at Etobicoke gas station suffers life-threatening injuries

By Codi Wilson

Published

A man suffered critical injuries on Monday night after police say he was struck by a gas pump hose that came loose after a driver pulled away from an Etobicoke gas station with the nozzle still attached.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.