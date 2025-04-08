ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Mexico reports first human death from H5N1 bird flu

By AFP

Published

A genetic analysis of samples of the bird flu virus from a Louisiana patient show the virus likely mutated in the patient to potentially become more transmissible to humans. (CDC / NIAID / AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.