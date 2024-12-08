Renovations underway to return one of the last Quonset-style theatres in Canada back to former glory

Community members in the small town of Coleman, Alta. are eagerly waiting for the grand re-opening of the historic Roxy Theatre now that renovations have started.

Especially for those who grew up in the town, fond memories of the building are endless.

“On Saturday afternoon there would be hundreds of screaming kids in here waiting for the movies to start,” said Pat Rypien, fundraising director for the Crowsnest Cultural and Recreation Society.

The two-storey entrance and lobby are connected to the remaining frame of a Quonset-style theatre made of corrugated steel panel. All original 275 seats have been taken out and the structure has been gutted but the art deco ticket booth in the lobby will remain.

Fred Bradley, with Revive the Roxy Theatre project, says they are preparing for the next stage of the project, which will include putting in the heating, ventilation and new seats.

“We’re doing some work this year on the front façade and restoring the Roxy sign,” Bradley added.

Built in 1948, the last time the Roxy Theatre operated as a live theatre was in 2003.

The Roxy Theatre's renovations have now begun.

It was going to be demolished five years ago but was designated an Alberta provincial historic resource in 2022.

Howard Vandenhoef, the communications director for the Historical and Cultural Societies, said when he heard that the building “might have met the wrecking ball” he “couldn’t let it go down.”

Vandenhoef said after the Second World War, the U.S army had a surplus of Quonsets and 140 of them were converted into theatres, Vandenhoef said. There are only four remaining in Canada.

“It’s very important that the last remaining stay so that there is some legacy of these buildings left in North America, especially Canada,” said Vandenhoef.

“As the numbers go down, the value of these go up.”

The revival of the Roxy Theatre will provide a performance and entertainment space for the community. The curvature of the building allows for natural acoustics, which means that once its restored, stage performers will not need microphones.

“When I’m on the stage, if I whisper, you can hear me at the back of the stage,” said Bradley.

An entertainment venue will also mean a revival of the nightlife in Coleman, and it could also serve as a draw for tourists.

“Having that extra venue with live plays and live music performances will boost the downtown scape,” said Dawn Rigby, owner and executive chef with Country Encounters Hospitality, which is located across the street from the Roxy Theatre.

“They’re talking doing dinner theatres and all kinds of stuff. That’s right up my alley.”

Funding for the restoration is coming from the federal and provincial governments, in addition to fundraising efforts. The price tag for the project is $4 million and it’s expected the doors will open in 2027.