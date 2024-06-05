Canada

    • Reaching 100: Golf, exercise, drink wine daily and 'never give up,' say centenarian veterans

    Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, holds the hand of veteran Roland Lalonde after presenting him with a poppy during a ceremony to launch the National Poppy Campaign at Rideau in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press) Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, holds the hand of veteran Roland Lalonde after presenting him with a poppy during a ceremony to launch the National Poppy Campaign at Rideau in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Seated with their families, 14 Ottawa centenarians listened to a loud rendition of happy birthday, a song they've all been sung at least 100 times already.

    "That's a milestone we stand in awe of," said Duff Sullivan, a retired Major General and a member of the Perley Health board of directors. "Whenever someone arrives at that point in a long life, there is no better time to have a great celebration."

    Every year, the Perley Health seniors' residence and community care facility hosts a special celebration for its residents aged 100 or more. On Wednesday, 14 residents were honoured, nine of them military veterans.

    100-year-old Roland Lalonde enlisted in the army at age 20 and in August 1944, he landed on the Italian coast.

    "My army life was just like any other army life," he said. "I served in Italy with the royal 22nd regiment, of course, and I participated until the liberation of Holland."

    Lalonde, a well-known Second World War veteran who is frequently at Remembrance Day events and speaking engagements, continues to work with the Legion and Veterans Affairs today.

    "I am, I am really proud," he said about his service.

    His secret to living past 100? A six-ounce glass of wine every night at 4 p.m.

    "That's my happy hour," he said, adding it feels really good to be turning 101 on July 8th.

    Beryl Vignale and her twin sister, who died at age 75, were among the first sets of pairs to join the Royal Canadian Air Force.

    "In our graduating class, my sister was number one and I was sixth because I used to like going out shopping," she said, remembering her time in Toronto for trade training.

    Vignale says exercise, walking, and lots of golf, her favourite sport, contributed to her long life.

    "I would walk instead of taking buses, I would just walk," she said.

    102-year-old Orio Talevi also served and fought in Holland during the Second World War. His son, Guy, says he's incredibly proud of his father who was injured overseas.

    "I am happy that he volunteered to go over there and that he was able to make a contribution," Guy Talevi said. "I am proud that my dad worked hard all his life and stayed out of trouble for the most part and he still has his sense of humour."

    An Air Force veteran himself, Sullivan said celebrating the centenarians, especially those who served, is crucial.

    "It's an awesome experience for someone like me," he said. "Sadly, we are going to be losing our senior veterans over the years and it's important to be hearing these stories from them, now.”

    The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates the Canadian War Service Veteran Population, which include the Second World War and Korean War veterans, to be around 9,297. Those numbers, though, are from March 2023.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News