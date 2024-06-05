Reaching 100: Golf, exercise, drink wine daily and 'never give up,' say centenarian veterans

Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Seated with their families, 14 Ottawa centenarians listened to a loud rendition of happy birthday, a song they've all been sung at least 100 times already.
"That's a milestone we stand in awe of," said Duff Sullivan, a retired Major General and a member of the Perley Health board of directors. "Whenever someone arrives at that point in a long life, there is no better time to have a great celebration."
Every year, the Perley Health seniors' residence and community care facility hosts a special celebration for its residents aged 100 or more. On Wednesday, 14 residents were honoured, nine of them military veterans.
100-year-old Roland Lalonde enlisted in the army at age 20 and in August 1944, he landed on the Italian coast.
"My army life was just like any other army life," he said. "I served in Italy with the royal 22nd regiment, of course, and I participated until the liberation of Holland."
Lalonde, a well-known Second World War veteran who is frequently at Remembrance Day events and speaking engagements, continues to work with the Legion and Veterans Affairs today.
"I am, I am really proud," he said about his service.
His secret to living past 100? A six-ounce glass of wine every night at 4 p.m.
"That's my happy hour," he said, adding it feels really good to be turning 101 on July 8th.
Beryl Vignale and her twin sister, who died at age 75, were among the first sets of pairs to join the Royal Canadian Air Force.
"In our graduating class, my sister was number one and I was sixth because I used to like going out shopping," she said, remembering her time in Toronto for trade training.
Vignale says exercise, walking, and lots of golf, her favourite sport, contributed to her long life.
"I would walk instead of taking buses, I would just walk," she said.
102-year-old Orio Talevi also served and fought in Holland during the Second World War. His son, Guy, says he's incredibly proud of his father who was injured overseas.
"I am happy that he volunteered to go over there and that he was able to make a contribution," Guy Talevi said. "I am proud that my dad worked hard all his life and stayed out of trouble for the most part and he still has his sense of humour."
An Air Force veteran himself, Sullivan said celebrating the centenarians, especially those who served, is crucial.
"It's an awesome experience for someone like me," he said. "Sadly, we are going to be losing our senior veterans over the years and it's important to be hearing these stories from them, now.”
The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates the Canadian War Service Veteran Population, which include the Second World War and Korean War veterans, to be around 9,297. Those numbers, though, are from March 2023.
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
President Vladimir Putin warned Germany on Wednesday that the use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia would mark a 'dangerous step.'
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
A 'near-shore landslide' has opened up a large sinkhole that's eating one of the iconic beaches on Australia's World Heritage-listed K’gari Island, formerly known as Fraser Island.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
Four city councillors in the Lower Mainland are calling for a review of Metro Vancouver's governance structure, claiming a lack of transparency on the board.
B.C.'s police watchdog is appealing for witnesses to a downtown Vancouver arrest last month.
U.S. court documents are offering a glimpse into the communications of two of the men facing charges in connection with Canada’s largest gold heist last April.
As the strike deadline draws closer, the chair of the TTC board remained confident Wednesday that a tentative deal will be reached but said riders should have a Plan B in case of a service disruption on Friday.
Airdrie RCMP are investigating a shooting in the city's southwest.
The Calgary Fire Department says a cigarette put out in a balcony planter is believed to be what caused a fire in Royal Oak on Wednesday that prompted the evacuation of the entire condo building.
Taxi drivers are proposing a "nominal fee" on Uber and taxi rides in the City of Ottawa to cover the cost of a potential settlement in the class-action lawsuit over the city's handling of Uber's arrival 10 years ago.
A Kingston mother is facing negligence and abandonment charges after one of her two children was found deceased inside a home last week.
The François Legault government has no plans to offer Indigenous students any further relief from the requirements of the new Charter of the French Language.
A controversial homeless centre and safe drug use site in St-Henri has been forced to temporarily suspend its services because it appears it doesn't have enough staff.
The criminal case against Robert Miller should be thrown out because he is too ill to have a fair trial, the Montreal billionaire's lawyers say.
Boyle Street Community Services has been denied a permit to build an overdose prevention site in south Edmonton.
The Edmonton Oilers know what to expect from the Florida Panthers. Lots of hits. Scrums after the whistle. A mix of skill and willpower.
Alberta Health Services is being sued by a group of staff that claim the agency violated provincial employment standards for nearly a decade.
A new bar called Rumours Cabaret says it is looking to end LGBTQ+ nightlife drought in Halifax.
One man is dead, a woman is in custody, and RCMP in Saskatchewan have arrested a third suspect following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.
A forensic psychiatrist has testified he believes admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s self-described symptoms of schizophrenia are ‘fabrications’ made after his arrest in the killings of four Indigenous women.
The City of Winnipeg is sounding the alarm as it continues to deal with dozens of problem properties, including vacant or derelict buildings.
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
RCMP say a man was killed in a two vehicle collision between a semi and truck north of Estevan on Saturday night.
Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang are facing charges after police raided two homes and two unlicensed bars in Waterloo Region.
Guelph Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle as part of an ongoing stabbing investigation.
Schools in a Kitchener neighbourhood were placed in hold and secure after police received multiple reports of a male walking around with a gun.
Jessica Olver moved from Barrie, Ont. to Saskatoon six years ago because of its affordability and the quality of life it could offer her family.
About 30 inmates in a unit at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre are engaged in a hunger strike over what they describe as inhumane living conditions.
RCMP are investigating a homicide after a Manitoba man was found dead in a home in Flin Flon — a city located on the border of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
In a Traditional Stand-up Election, the Anishinabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly has elected Linda Debassige as the Grand Council Chief for the 2024 - 2027 term.
High humidity is expected through the day on Wednesday as clouds move back into the region on Wednesday.
A St. Thomas courtroom heard testimony that the accused involved in a shooting death asked his grandson about how he could get a gun to kill somebody.
A twist on our national anthem and our national game has been written by a London, Ont. veteran.
A severe thunderstorm is expected to roll into Simcoe County on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning that the storm could generate dangerous winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.
51-year-old Ahmet Duzguner is accused of first-degree murder in his ex-wife Sibel's death.
The City of Barrie and a former councillor and mayoral candidate are going head-to-head in the courts.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex.
The defence is seeking an acquittal in a Windsor murder trial.
There’s no denying the Municipality of Leamington as they put on the full court press.
The University of Victoria has broken off talks with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating against Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, citing alleged acts of vandalism, harassment and disruptions to campus operations.
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Lethbridge homebuyers received some good news Wednesday when the Bank of Canada lowered its key interest rate for the first time in four years.
The Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization is set to host its Live Well Showcase starting tomorrow.
Two northern Ontario football teams are joining the Ontario Power 5 Football League, a new league debuting this year.
Planning is underway for a makeover to Sault Ste. Marie’s waterfront, with the latest update given at this week’s city council meeting.
Volunteer firefighter and Gore Bay resident Duncan Sinclair is no stranger to a bicycle. There isn’t an inch of Manitoulin Island he probably hasn’t reached.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
When Alyssa Anklewich’s history teacher assigned her Westwood Collegiate class an essay about D-Day, the 15-year-old had other ideas.
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is congratulating his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his re-election, while reinforcing the importance of the rule of law.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Normandy Wednesday, one day ahead of the 80th anniversary of Canadian troops storming Juno Beach in what is now referred to as D-Day.
The World Health Organization said on Wednesday a death was caused by the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with a subtype of avian influenza.
An Ontario nurse who's worked in the health-care field for more than 15 years says the staffing levels have never been as bad as they are now.
Boeing launched astronauts for the first time Wednesday, belatedly joining SpaceX as a second taxi service for NASA.
Oleg Kononenko achieved the milestone on Tuesday, having made five journeys to the International Space Station dating back to 2008.
Recent victims have included large corporations such as retailer London Drugs, as well as the City of Hamilton and the government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Toronto's famed Phoenix Concert Theatre is closing its doors after more than 33 years.
Staff at a southern Alberta eatery were thrilled to meet country superstar Shania Twain when she and her husband stopped in for a meal recently.
Paula Abdul plans to vibe her way across Canada with a 21-date tour this fall.
Nvidia, Wall Street’s favourite artificial intelligence darling, is continuing to swell to staggering heights.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says its net income reached US$321 million in its first quarter, up from US$290 million a year earlier.
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances.
A man who became a meme after a viral court appearance in Ann Arbor is looking to set the record straight.
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
The Edmonton Oilers know what to expect from the Florida Panthers. Lots of hits. Scrums after the whistle. A mix of skill and willpower.
Excitement is in the air for Edmonton Oilers fans near and far as the boys in blue and orange head into the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.
Canada has been drawn in Group B with France, Brazil and debutante Fiji for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
