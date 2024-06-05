Reaching 100: Golf, exercise, drink wine daily and 'never give up,' say centenarian veterans

Seated with their families, 14 Ottawa centenarians listened to a loud rendition of happy birthday, a song they've all been sung at least 100 times already.

"That's a milestone we stand in awe of," said Duff Sullivan, a retired Major General and a member of the Perley Health board of directors. "Whenever someone arrives at that point in a long life, there is no better time to have a great celebration."

Every year, the Perley Health seniors' residence and community care facility hosts a special celebration for its residents aged 100 or more. On Wednesday, 14 residents were honoured, nine of them military veterans.

100-year-old Roland Lalonde enlisted in the army at age 20 and in August 1944, he landed on the Italian coast.

"My army life was just like any other army life," he said. "I served in Italy with the royal 22nd regiment, of course, and I participated until the liberation of Holland."

Lalonde, a well-known Second World War veteran who is frequently at Remembrance Day events and speaking engagements, continues to work with the Legion and Veterans Affairs today.

"I am, I am really proud," he said about his service.

His secret to living past 100? A six-ounce glass of wine every night at 4 p.m.

"That's my happy hour," he said, adding it feels really good to be turning 101 on July 8th.

Beryl Vignale and her twin sister, who died at age 75, were among the first sets of pairs to join the Royal Canadian Air Force.

"In our graduating class, my sister was number one and I was sixth because I used to like going out shopping," she said, remembering her time in Toronto for trade training.

Vignale says exercise, walking, and lots of golf, her favourite sport, contributed to her long life.

"I would walk instead of taking buses, I would just walk," she said.

102-year-old Orio Talevi also served and fought in Holland during the Second World War. His son, Guy, says he's incredibly proud of his father who was injured overseas.

"I am happy that he volunteered to go over there and that he was able to make a contribution," Guy Talevi said. "I am proud that my dad worked hard all his life and stayed out of trouble for the most part and he still has his sense of humour."

An Air Force veteran himself, Sullivan said celebrating the centenarians, especially those who served, is crucial.

"It's an awesome experience for someone like me," he said. "Sadly, we are going to be losing our senior veterans over the years and it's important to be hearing these stories from them, now.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates the Canadian War Service Veteran Population, which include the Second World War and Korean War veterans, to be around 9,297. Those numbers, though, are from March 2023.