Multiple RTDNA wins for CTV News, including 2 for W5

CTV News won four national news awards and a local news award from RTDNA Canada, the organization announced Saturday night at a gala event in Toronto.

National news

CTVNews.ca took home a Live Special Events award in the Digital category for its multi-media coverage of King Charles III's coronation in May, 2023. A dedicated digital reporter was on the ground in London filing live blogs, articles and video explainers for social media. Digital content also included expert commentary and a 3D interactive, all geared toward a Canadian audience.

CTV W5 won an Excellence in Innovation award in the multi-platform category for "Boom Boom Chuvalo" -- a profile of Canadian heavyweight boxing legend George Chuvalo who's now living with dementia in a nursing home.

CTV W5 also won a News Information Program award in the video category for "Narcos Avocados," Avery Haines' investigation highlighting the plight of Mexican farmers trapped in the middle of a war between drug cartels fighting for control of the lucrative avocado industry.

CTV National News won a VJ - Video award for Garrett Barry's report on a group of young men who call themselves the Scrub Squad and battle vandalism and graffiti in St. John's, N.L.

Local news

CTV Atlantic took home a best TV Newscast award in the Small/Medium market for its coverage of the Nova Scotia floods that overwhelmed the province in July, 2023.

Noovo Info, Bell Media's French language news program, also won a Breaking News award for "Drame de la Garderie educative Sainte-Rose," its coverage of a fatal bus crash in Laval in which two children died and six people were injured.

RTDNA Canada, or the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada, is a membership organization of radio, TV and online journalists, as well as news directors, producers, executives and educators. It was founded in 1962 and is the Canadian equivalent of RTDNA in the U.S.

Local stations with CTV News also won another 16 awards earlier this year.