Kamala Harris endorsement excites Democrats, but what could it mean for Canada?

U.S. President Joe Biden's endorsement of Vice-President Kamala Harris as his possible replacement stirred excitement among Democrats, but one analyst has concerns about what a potential Harris presidency would mean for Canada.

Biden's exit Sunday, announced on social media, followed calls from Democrats for the president to back out of the race for the Nov. 5 election. The news was met with public celebration from prominent members of the party, many of whom were quick to throw their support behind Harris.

Less than a month from the Democratic National Convention, Democrats appear to be optimistic about Harris as the party's potential presidential candidate, says Avis Jones-DeWeever, a political commentator from National Harbor, Md.

"They seem really united," she said about the party in an interview with CTV’s Your Morning on Monday. "There are so many individuals that are excited to see her candidacy, but most of all people are excited about beating Donald Trump within, and actually beyond, the Black community. This is a very exciting pick."

What could it mean for Canada?

Amid the excitement about a potential Harris presidency, some located north of the border have concerns about what a candidate with a similar agenda to that of the Biden administration would mean for Canada.

Among those voicing caution is an executive director with Future Borders Coalition, a group that promotes "better borders for travel and trade."

"It certainly wouldn't be a cakewalk with a Democratic president," Laura Dawson told Your Morning in a separate interview Monday. "I think a Kamala Harris election would be more of the same as we've experienced with Joe Biden. But honestly, that's been a bit of a challenge."

She says the Biden government has made it difficult for Canada when it comes to trade, saying his team has been "looking inward" rather than at how its policies impact its neighbours.

"It has been harder and harder for Canada to do business with the United States."

Harris is so far the only declared candidate for the Democrats. If she wins the nomination, she has to choose a running mate who would serve as vice-president if she wins in November.

The Democratic National Committee is meeting Wednesday to discuss next steps.

With files from The Associated Press