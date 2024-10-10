Fisher-Price infant swings recalled in Canada after 5 deaths reported

Several models of Fisher-Price infant swings have been recalled in Canada after the company received reports of fatalities link to affected products.

Health Canada is warning consumers to “immediately stop using” various Fisher-Price Snuga Swings due to suffocation hazard.

According to the national health agency, Mattel had received five reports of deaths involving infants when the swings were used for sleep.

“The swing should never be used for sleep and bedding materials should never be added to it,” Health Canada said in a recall notice Thursday. “If the product is used for sleep or bedding material is added, the headrest and body support insert on the seat pad can increase the risk of suffocation.”

The affected products that were sold in Canada are:

According to Health Canada, 99,000 affected products were sold in Canada, while about 2.1 million sold in the U.S. and another 400 sold in Mexico. The products were sold between 2012 to 2022.

Consumers are being asked “to remove the headrest and the body support insert from the seat pad before continuing to use the product.”

“Consumers may contact Mattel to receive a partial refund for the headrest and body support insert,” the health agency said.