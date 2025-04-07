ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Liberal Leader Carney pokes at Alberta Premier Smith at first Western campaign stop

By The Canadian Press

Published

Liberal Leader Mark Carney speaks during a meet and greet at the Victoria Edelweiss Club In Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, April 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















