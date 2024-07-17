Canada

    • Father sues Newfoundland and Labrador government for death of son in provincial jail

    Her Majesty's Penitentiary, a minimum security penitentiary in St. John's, overlooks Quidi Vidi Lake on June 9, 2011.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly Her Majesty's Penitentiary, a minimum security penitentiary in St. John's, overlooks Quidi Vidi Lake on June 9, 2011.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.

    A statement of claim filed last month by Jerome Flynn with the provincial Supreme Court alleges his son, Seamus Flynn, died at Her Majesty's Penitentiary after he was assaulted and did not receive timely medical care.

    The claims have not been tested in court and the province would not comment on the suit's allegations.

    Jerome Flynn says his son was subject to "brutal conditions" that made the penitentiary "uninhabitable."

    The statement of claim says the province is vicariously liable for the actions of the facility's correctional officers and its other officials who the suit alleges caused Flynn's death on Dec. 2, 2023.

    The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Tuesday that it investigated the circumstances of Flynn's death and found no grounds to lay charges.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

