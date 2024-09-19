Canada

    • Far-right Rebel News not eligible for journalism tax credits, Federal Court rules

    Ezra Levant of Rebel News arrives at the Law Society of Alberta in Calgary on March 2, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) Ezra Levant of Rebel News arrives at the Law Society of Alberta in Calgary on March 2, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    A Federal Court judge has upheld the government's decision that far-right media outlet Rebel News doesn't qualify for journalism tax credits because it doesn't produce enough original content.

    Rebel News applied in May 2021 to be designated as a qualified Canadian journalism organization, but was rejected by the Canada Revenue Agency, which found that less than one per cent of its content was original news.

    The outlet sought a judicial review in Federal Court, but in a decision Wednesday, Justice Ann Marie McDonald found the agency's decision was reasonable.

    McDonald's ruling notes that the revenue agency assessed 423 news reports from Rebel News and found that only 10 were original.

    She says the rest were not based on facts and didn't include multiple perspectives, or were curated content or material rewritten from other sources.

    The official designation allows news outlets to claim the Canadian journalism labour tax credit and their subscribers to claim the digital news subscription tax credit.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News