Canada

    • 'Embarrassing': Yukon premier blasts Bell over service issues

    Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai answers questions during the media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers’ Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. CANADIAN PRESS/Crystal Schick Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai answers questions during the media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers’ Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. CANADIAN PRESS/Crystal Schick
    WHITEHORSE -

    Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai says Bell should be embarrassed by the terrible cellphone service the territory has been getting over the last several months.

    In a letter to Bell Canada CEO Mirko Bibic, Pillai says Yukoners have experienced frequent dropped calls and poor coverage even while downtown in the capital of Whitehorse.

    Pillai says the current level of service provided by Bell, which owns nearly all of the cellphone towers in the territory, has not met the expectations of residents, and the lack of service can be dangerous in emergencies.

    The letter, which was forwarded to the media, says in 2024 "it should be embarrassing to telecommunications providers that Yukoners cannot have uninterrupted cellphone calls" in downtown Whitehorse.

    Representatives for Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the premier's complaints.

    Pillai says in a public statement that calls keep cutting out and service providers don't seem able to tell Yukoners why.

    CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.

