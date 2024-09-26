Canada

    • Disability rights groups launching Charter challenge against MAID law

    A patient's hand is held at a hospital in Minneapolis on May 3, 2021.(David Joles-Star Tribune via AP) A patient's hand is held at a hospital in Minneapolis on May 3, 2021.(David Joles-Star Tribune via AP)
    Share
    TORONTO -

    A coalition of disability rights groups says it is launching a Charter challenge against a part of Canada's law on medical assistance in dying.

    The group, which also includes two individual plaintiffs, argues that what's known as track two of the MAID law has resulted in premature deaths.

    Under the law, patients whose natural deaths are not reasonably foreseeable but whose condition leads to intolerable suffering can apply for a track-two assisted death.

    The coalition says track two of the MAID law has had a direct effect on the lives of people with disabilities and argues medically assisted death should only be available to those whose natural death is reasonably foreseeable.

    The executive vice-president of Inclusion Canada – which is part of the coalition – says there has been an alarming trend where people with disabilities are seeking assisted death due to social deprivation, poverty and a lack of essential supports.

    Krista Carr says those individuals should instead be supported in order to live better lives.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News