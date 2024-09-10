Canada

    • CN revises earnings guidance lower after work stoppage, says operations recovered

    A CN locomotive sits idle at the CN Stuart Yard west of the West Harbour GO station in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Canadian National Railway Co. revised its earnings guidance for 2024 lower due to several factors including the recent labour stoppage that saw both Canada's major railways grind operations to a halt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power A CN locomotive sits idle at the CN Stuart Yard west of the West Harbour GO station in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Canadian National Railway Co. revised its earnings guidance for 2024 lower due to several factors including the recent labour stoppage that saw both Canada's major railways grind operations to a halt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
    Share

    Canadian National Railway Co. revised its earnings guidance for 2024 lower due to several factors including the recent labour stoppage that saw both Canada's major railways grind operations to a halt.

    The company made the announcement and said its operations have recovered after the shutdown.

    Both CN and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. locked out more than 9,000 workers in August as contract negotiations broke down.

    The Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered employees back to work and ordered binding arbitration, both of which the Teamsters union has challenged.

    CN says it expects to deliver adjusted earnings-per-share growth in the low single-digit range, compared with a July projection of mid to high single-digit growth.

    That July projection was also a revision lower due to the uncertainty from the potential work stoppage.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Could Budweiser Gardens be getting a new name?

      Canada Life and Oak View Group have jointly submitted a proposal to London City Council to rename Budweiser Gardens, the 10,000-seat multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue, to ‘Canada Life Place.’

    • TVDSB names interim director of education

      The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has named an interim Director of Education. The Board of Trustees has named Bill Tucker to the position, effective immediately, following the news that Mark Fisher would be taking a leave.

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News